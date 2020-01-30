Rivals100 commit David Daniel on UGA targets and his recruiting pitch
For Class of 2021 Georgia commit David Daniel, the nation's No. 90 overall player, his last visit to Georgia had a different spin.
After announcing his commitment to the Bulldogs last September, he's already done the groundwork of building a relationship and learning about the program.
So while other recruits were taking tours around the facilities and spending time getting to know coaches, the Rivals100 safety had an alternate agenda.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news