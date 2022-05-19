Rivals subscribers take sides on the Saban vs. Fisher brouhaha

Saban's comments come on the heels of an announcement by the NCAA Board of Directors, whose chair is Georgia president Jere Morehead, that the organization would begin providing guidance to schools regarding the intersection between recruiting activities and the changing NIL environment.

"I know the consequence is going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players," Saban said. "You've read about them. You know who they are. We were second in recruiting last year. (Texas) A&M was first. "A&M bought every player on their team—made a deal for name, image, and likeness. We didn't buy one player. But I don't know if we're going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it."

Speaking at a 50-day countdown for the World Games, Saban took direct aim at Jimbo Fisher and the Aggie program regarding their use of NIL (name, image and likeness). Putting it bluntly, Saban accused Texas A&M of buying recruits. The story was first reported on AL.com.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said what a lot of people had been thinking when he called out Texas A&M and the reason he feels the Aggies wound up with the nation's top-ranked recruiting class last year.

"While the NCAA may pursue the most outrageous violations that were clearly contrary to the interim policy adopted last summer, our focus is on the future," Morehead said in a story posted by the NCAA on May 9. "The new guidance establishes a common set of expectations for the Division I institutions moving forward, and the board expects all Division I institutions to follow our recruiting rules and operate within these reasonable expectations."

Specifically, the guidance was aimed at controlling third-party boosters who look to circumvent the current NIL rules in order to entice student-athletes to attend their favorite schools.

"Some people think they're God. Go dig into how God did his deal, you may find out about some things don't want to know," Fisher said. "We built him up to be this czar of football. Go dig into his past, or anybody who has ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it. It's despicable."





Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has yet to speak on Saban's comments, but did offer a suggestion on what to do during a recent radio interview on WJOX in Birmingham recently.

“I would probably look into something for NIL. There’s a point where certain players have the ability to make a lot of money, and I think that’s great for the guys who have earned it and are marketable, just like the same guys in the NFL earn it and get it,” Smart said. “Some schools don’t have the capacity to do NILs, they don’t have the support base to do that. But the schools that are marketable, they can do that so it would be nice to give each one something to not make it out of control where it affects the game."

Apparently, Saban believes the damage has already been done, although he made it clear he has absolutely no issue with players benefiting from NIL itself.

"I have no problem with that, and nobody had a problem on our team with that because the guys that got the money earned it," he said. "There were only 25 guys on our team that had the opportunity to earn money."

Smart doesn't have a problem, either. Georgia's coach made that clear with Bulldog beat writers last February. He's also worried student athletes being recruited may be receiving incorrect information when it comes to NIL and how much they could ultimately earn.

"I think sometimes, they’re getting misled into the numbers that are actually out there," Smart said. "No. 1, you can’t guarantee that. No. 2, to each kid it may apply differently. Some guys are at developmental positions and they’re going to have to work really hard. I’m not of the opinion kids should be making decisions based on that. You’re probably recruiting the wrong guy if that’s all they’re making their decision based on."

According to Smart, coaches are now having to take into account how much players will buy into the program over NIL and having enough "core players" on a squad to withstand any "blinking lights."

"It’s easy to sit here and say, ‘What can I make NIL? How can you help me?’" Smart said. "Well, I can help you a whole lot more if you come out of college with a degree and you come out of college and get drafted. There are a lot more commas on those salaries than there are on NILs. You have to be able to explain that to kids, and they have to understand it and buy into it."