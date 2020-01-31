Rivals Recruiting Podcast: The race for the 2020 team recruiting title
Which team will win the 2020 team recruiting title? Josh Helmholdt is back, and he welcomes recruiting experts Jake Reuse (UGASports.com), Paul Strelow (TigerIllustrated.com) and Andrew Bone (BamaInsider.com) to break down each team's chances to finish No. 1 after next week's National Signing Day.
RUNDOWN:
1:35 – Jake Reuse on Georgia’s 2020 class
3:25 – Update on UGA’s unsigned OL commits
4:50 – What’s left for Georgia in 2020
6:20 – Georgia and five-star RB Zach Evans
7:24 – Paul Strelow on Clemson’s 2020 class
11:18 – Is there anything left for Clemson in 2020?
12:12 – Undervalued Clemson 2020 prospect
14:42 – Andrew Bone on Alabama’s 2020 class
16:17 – What’s left for Alabama in 2020
21:27 – Recruiting 101: The lifeblood of a program