Which team will win the 2020 team recruiting title? Josh Helmholdt is back, and he welcomes recruiting experts Jake Reuse (UGASports.com), Paul Strelow (TigerIllustrated.com) and Andrew Bone (BamaInsider.com) to break down each team's chances to finish No. 1 after next week's National Signing Day.

MORE PODCASTS: Godfather and Gorney talk final 2020 rankings

