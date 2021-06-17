 UGASports - Rivals Five-Star Challenge notes -PART ONE
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-17 05:49:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Five-Star Challenge notes -PART ONE

Blayne Gilmer • UGASports
Staff

A host of Georgia targets made their way to Atlanta yesterday evening for check-in at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. UGASports had the opportunity to get updates on quite a few targets that Georgia has been pursuing.

UGASports also picked up some scoop on recruits who seem to be picking up momentum with Georgia or who are rekindling some mutual interest between themselves and the Bulldogs.

Go HERE for all the news

NOT A MEMBER?

Get your first year of UGASports for just $20.21.

That's 80% off the normal price.

Go here: https://uga.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=UGA2021…

Promo Code: UGA2021

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}