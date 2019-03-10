CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

MORE FROM RCS TAMPA: Prospects that earned their stripes LAKELAND, Fla – The Florida swing of the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas is officially over. The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Central Florida took place on Sunday afternoon, and the chatter about college teams was as tangible as the talent on the field. Below, Rivals has a look at five of the most buzzed-about teams at the event.

FLORIDA

Gervon Dexter

It’s not surprising that Florida was one of the most talked about teams at the camp on Sunday. The Gators had three commits participate in defensive linemen Gervon Dexter, Morven Joseph and 2021 offensive lineman George Jackson. Dexter was very impressive but there were some other defensive linemen that are very high on Florida. Top targets Chantz Williams and Jalen Rivers both won MVP awards at their respective positions and the Gators are considered one of the favorites to land both of their commitments. Five-star Damarkcus Bowman is one of Florida’s top targets but the Gators are battling Clemson for his commitment.

FLORIDA STATE

Michael Redding

GEORGIA

Demarkcus Bowman

Georgia remains in the mix for five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman. And while the Bulldogs trail both Florida and Clemson as things stand, the buzz about Kirby Smart’s program at Sunday’s camp when beyond just one player. Oregon commit Avantae Williams recently visited Georgia and is now high on UGA, signing the programs praises without prompt. Defensive end Chantz Williams, who took home MVP honors, has Georgia in his top five and continues to speak highly of the program. William’s teammate Jalen Rivers also spoke about UGA, as the two seem like package deal.

MIAMI

Jalen Rivers

The Hurricanes are in the mix for a number of players that had nice days at the camp. Miami remains on mind of both offensive lineman Jalen Rivers and defensive lineman Chantz Williams, who both won positional MVP honors. The Hurricanes are also a major player for Kentucky commit Richie Leonard, who will visit Coral Gables on March 21. Alabama commit Jahquez Robinson also mentioned the Hurricanes on Sunday, saying Manny Diaz’s program remains in the running for his letter of intent. Robinson, who grew up a Miami fan, hopes to visit the school in the coming months.

UCF