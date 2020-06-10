News More News
Rivals 250 wideout Malcolm Johnson discusses how UGA made his top group

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
@SmallwoodTrent

On May 27, Rivals250 wide receiver Malcolm Johnson trimmed his offer list down to eight schools. Those finalists included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Texas and USC. The No. 6 rated prospect in the state of Maryland discussed how he pared down the list during this national pandemic.

