The summer update to the Rivals100 for the 2020 class is complete, and several interesting storylines are developing heading into the players' senior season. One of those storylines is whether Ohio State commit Paris Johnson Jr. will retain his status as the top offensive line prospect in the class, or if there are those with the potential to overtake him. Rivals analysts Josh Helmholdt and Chad Simmons give their takes on who could be at the top of the postseason offensive line rankings.

This season will see Johnson finish out his prep career with a new program, moving over to Princeton High to join fellow Rivals250 prospects Darrion Henry and Jaheim Thomas. Being able to go head-to-head with a defensive end the caliber of Henry every day in practice should only serve to push Johnson closer to his sky-high ceiling.



"The Ohio State commit looks like he was plucked straight from central casting, with his lean 6-foot-7 frame and athleticism ideal for handling edge rushers. If he does not continue that development, though, there are those like Tate Ratledge ready to seize his No. 1 offensive lineman ranking for this 2020 class. - Helmholdt