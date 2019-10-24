Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and Regional Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons don’t always see eye to eye. In this edition of Rival Views, the two debate who the biggest threat to Georgia is in its home state.

“ Clemson is the clear choice for me here as the biggest threat to Georgia in the Peach State. The Tigers not only landed Trevor Lawrence but also stole away guys like AJ Terrell , Andrew Booth and now Myles Murphy this year. Programs like Auburn and others do well in the state, but when it comes to pulling big names lately, it's Clemson.”

“It is hard to argue with Farrell’s answer of Clemson, but you can look west from Athens and see this program in Tuscaloosa that has been tough to deal with at times, too. Nick Saban has commitments from Javon Baker, Brian Branch and Jamil Burroughs — all were targets from their home state for the Bulldogs at one time. William Anderson is another four-star in Georgia that has committed to the Crimson Tide this cycle.

"Looking back, Alabama signed a trio of four-stars out of Georgia in 2019, but the one that may hurt the most right now is Alabama safety Xavier McKinney. He was a real priority for Kirby Smart when he took over as head coach and the Bulldogs came up just short. Since Saban took over at Alabama, he and the staff under him have made the state of Georgia a priority, and he and his former defensive coordinator will continue to have some entertaining battles on the recruiting trail in the coming years.”