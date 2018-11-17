What’s already been an injury-filled year for No. 5 Georgia received a potential serious blow before Saturday’s game even began, when linebacker Monty Rice injured his foot during warm-ups and was unable to play.

The sophomore, Georgia’s leading tackler, suffered what Kirby Smart said was a foot injury, though he did not know the extent when asked during his post-game press conference.

"He got hurt during warm ups. I’m not sure to what extent or how bad it is,” Smart said. “He was just planting and driving, planting, and driving. Then he said his foot was bothering him. So we did X-rays. I'm not sure of the complete verdict, but he was ruled out for the game."

If Rice is out for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Georgia Tech, or Alabama in the SEC Championship, that would obviously deal a huge blow to the Bulldogs’ defense.

Georgia’s inside linebackers have battled consistency for much of the year. Rice is considered the team’s best at the position, and his absence would be worrying.

“We actually didn’t know when it happened,” senior linebacker Natrez Patrick said. “They were just running guys in the rotation, and it was whoever was in the game. He brings a lot to the defense. But at the end of the day, it’s the next man up. That’s why we practice twos, that’s why we practice threes, and that’s why we run the program we run.”

With Rice out, Juwan Taylor and Tae Crowder got the start against the Minutemen, with Natrez Patrick along with freshmen Quay Walker and Channing Tindall getting their share of time.

If Rice is unable to go, look for playing time to increase for both freshmen.

Smart was asked if he had confidence in whoever might be asked to fill Rice’s role. “Yeah, I have confidence in all our players. Why wouldn't I? They practice every day. I’ve got supreme confidence in Quay and Channing Tindall,” Smart said. “I mean, that’s what coaches do. They show confidence in players, to put them out there and give them an opportunity to play.”

Crowder agreed. “Things happen,” he said. “It’s next man up; we’ve just got to roll with it.”