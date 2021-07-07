Revisionist history: Re-ranking UGA’s 2006 class
UGASports is looking at previous Georgia recruiting classes and re-ranking the individual signees based on how their Bulldog careers transpired. Links to our previous revisionist histories, including last week’s 2005 class review, are located at the bottom of the page.
Following the mere 17 recruits signed by Georgia the previous year, we analyze the 28 signees inked by the Bulldogs in 2006. The 28 signees, including eight offensive linemen, were the most for the program since Georgia landed 30 recruits in its No. 3-ranked class from four years before in 2002.
THE CLASS
Georgia’s 2006 signing class ranked No. 4 in the nation—the Bulldogs’ highest in team recruiting since, as mentioned, ranking No. 3 in 2002. Georgia’s No. 4 position trailed only 1) Southern California; 2) Florida; and 3) Florida State, and was just ahead of 5) Texas.
For the first time in three years, Georgia signed multiple five-star prospects: quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive back Reshad Jones. Stafford, ranked as the nation’s No. 6 overall prospect, would be the Bulldogs’ highest-ranked recruit for the first 18 years (2000-2017) of the Rivals prospect rankings until Justin Fields (No. 2 overall prospect) signed in 2018.
Georgia’s eight offensive line signees came on the heels of signing just one recruit along the offensive front the year before, in 2005. Prior to 2006, the Bulldogs hadn’t signed as many offensive linemen in a single year since luring a staggering nine in 1997. Yet, of Georgia’s eight incoming offensive linemen, only three were rated above three stars: four-star prospects Justin Anderson, Kiante Tripp, and Clifton Geathers.
On Signing Day, the Georgia staff admitted it wished it had signed an additional running back and another wide receiver or two. Although the Bulldogs landed running back Knowshon Moreno of Middletown, New Jersey, they just missed out on Los Angeles tailback Stafon Johnson, who decided to stay home and attend Southern California. Reportedly, Georgia also finishedas the runner-up for receivers Tim Hawthorne (Auburn) and Brent Brewer (Florida State).
Still, Georgia’s 2006 incoming class was considered one of the program’s best recruiting hauls in the previous 30 years or so. Headed by Stafford and Jones, the Bulldogs signed a whopping 13 Rivals250 prospects, including six Rivals100 recruits (tied for the most by Georgia in the first 15 years, 2000-2014, of the annual Rivals100 rankings).
Notably, after the Bulldogs did not sign any of the state’s top six prospects in 2005, in 2006 they lured four of the top six in-state recruits: Jones (Atlanta), Anderson (Ocilla), Brandon Wood (Buchanan), and Asher Allen (Tucker). Notwithstanding, four of Georgia's top five signees were out-of-state prospects.
Below is the original ranking of Georgia’s 2006 class (player listed with position according to Rivals). Note: To rank those signees with identical Rivals ratings, the recruits’ rankings (overall, position, and state), along with the opinions of our recruiting writers, were considered.
|Rank
|Signee, Pos.
|Stars
|Rivals Rating
|
1
|
Matthew Stafford, QB
|
|
6.1
|
2
|
Reshad Jones, DB
|
|
6.1
|
3
|
Akeem Hebron, LB
|
|
6.0
|
4
|
Knowshon Moreno, RB
|
|
5.9
|
5
|
NaDerris Ward, TE
|
|
5.9
|
6
|
Justin Anderson, OL
|
|
5.9
|
7
|
Kiante Tripp, OL
|
|
5.9
|
8
|
Asher Allen, DB
|
|
5.9
|
9
|
Brandon Wood, DE
|
|
5.9
|
10
|
Akeem Dent, LB
|
|
5.8
|
11
|
Quintin Banks, DB
|
|
5.8
|
12
|
Tony Wilson, ATH
|
|
5.8
|
13
|
Prince Miller, ATH
|
|
5.8
|
14
|
Clifton Geathers, OL
|
|
5.8
|
15
|
Geno Atkins, DE
|
|
5.8
|
16
|
Darius Dewberry, LB
|
|
5.8 (2005)
|
17
|
Michael Lemon, DE
|
|
5.7
|
18
|
Darryl Gamble, LB
|
|
5.7
|
19
|
Ricardo Crawford, DT
|
|
5.7
|
20
|
Kris Durham, WR
|
|
5.7
|
21
|
Ben Harden, OL
|
|
5.7
|
22
|
Kevin Perez, OL
|
|
5.7
|
23
|
Shaun Chapas, RB
|
|
5.7
|
24
|
DeMarcus Dobbs, DE
|
|
5.6
|
25
|
John Miller, OL
|
|
5.6
|
26
|
Chris Davis, OL
|
|
5.5
|
27
|
Josh Davis, OL
|
|
5.5
|
28
|
Fred Munzenmaier, RB
|
|
5.5
RE-RANKING
Before we highlight our re-ranking of the 2006 class, we want to reiterate these rankings are based solely on the signees’ careers at Georgia—not in college in general, the NFL, etc.
On Signing Day, head coach Mark Richt said of his 28-man class: “This group, if they stay together and work hard and stay healthy and behave properly—this class right here could really do some special things.”
The class quickly lost a member of the group: Clifton Geathers, of the long Geathers line of football standouts. Although committing to Georgia, Geathers never actually signed with the Bulldogs and ultimately wound up at South Carolina, following a season at Virginia’s Hargrave Military Academy. Yet Geathers and offensive lineman John Miller, who was dismissed from the team during the 2006 season, were the only two players from the class not to see playing time in a Georgia uniform.
In the end, the Bulldogs’ 2006 class certainly did some special things—at least on an individual basis.
Although only six of the 28 players saw the field as true freshmen in 2006 (including linebacker Darius Dewberry, originally a 2005 signee), more than half (15) would ultimately be considered at least two-year starters for the Bulldogs. Of the signees who remained at Georgia, five earned All-SEC honors a combined seven times, while nine, or more than any other class we’ve analyzed thus far, were drafted into the NFL.
Excluding transfers, we determined linebacker Akeem Hebron as the most overrated in the class. Ranked No. 3 in the original rankings, the native of Gaithersburg, Maryland soon committed two alcohol-related code-of-conduct violations while at Georgia. After a year at Georgia Military College, Hebron resurfaced with the team in 2008. However, he appeared in only 16 games over the next three seasons while enduring injuries.
As far as the most underrated, there are several candidates to consider, including Josh Davis (No. 27 original ranking to No. 13 re-ranking), DeMarcus Dobbs (No. 24 to No. 12), Kris Durham (No. 20 to No. 8), Geno Atkins (No. 15 to No. 4), and both of the Bulldogs’ fullback signees: Shaun Chapas (No. 23 to No. 14) and Fred Munzenmaier (No. 28 to No. 17). Still, no one from the class had a jump quite like offensive lineman Chris Davis, who ranked No. 26 in the original rankings. Initially a member of Georgia’s scout team, Davis started at guard for every one of the Bulldogs’ games as a redshirt freshman and sophomore. Slotted at No. 7 in our re-rankings, his 40 career starts at Georgia are more than anyone else had in the 2006 signing class.
The re-ranking of the Bulldogs' 2006 class (player listed with number of games played/games started while at Georgia; the two signees who never appeared in a game at Georgia are all designated as tied for No. 27):
