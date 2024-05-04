With the NCAA transfer portal having closed on Tuesday, it appears the Georgia Bulldogs escaped relatively unscathed.

While the Bulldogs will miss running back Andrew Paul, who left shortly after spring practice, wide receivers Tyler Williams and walk-on Braxton Hicks were the only other players to enter the portal after the completion of spring practice. Williams moved on to Minnesota, while Hicks ultimately signed with Austin Peay. Paul is still looking for a new collegiate home.

Otherwise, that’s been it.

Fears of another big exodus like we saw in December never materialized.

Per UGASports’ scholarship distribution page, Georgia enters the summer with 87 players still on scholarship. The Bulldogs need to be down to 85 by the time fall semester begins.

December saw 19 Bulldogs enter the portal, with grad transfers Sevaughn Clark and Chad Lindberg (Rice) pushing the number to 21 before the spring.

Of the 24 total transfers, Paul and Clark are the two yet to find new homes.

Key players include quarterback Brock Vandagriff, whom the Bulldogs will see in Week 3 of the season at Kentucky. He's one of several former Bulldogs now at other SEC schools.

Others include kicker Jared Zirkel (Texas A&M), linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Kentucky), linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (Arkansas), and linebacker Darris Smith (Missouri).

Three players–wide receiver Zeed Haynes, wide receiver Jackson Meeks, and offensive lineman Joshua Miller–joined former defensive backs coach Fran Brown at Syracuse, while four more former Bulldogs–wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette, defensive end Sam Madden, defensive back Nyland Green, and wide receiver CJ Smith–wound up at Purdue.

A quartet–offensive lineman Austin Blaske (North Carolina), linebacker EJ Lightsey (Georgia Tech), linebacker Mavin Jones Jr. (Florida State), and offensive lineman Aliou Bah (Maryland)–are playing for ACC schools.

Others who transferred out include wide receiver Mekhi Mews (Houston), defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson (SMU), and defensive back AJ Harris (Penn State)