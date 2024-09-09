Reunion time in Lexington for former Georgia players

Before the season began, many circled Saturday night’s game at Kentucky (ABC, 7:30 p.m.) for a couple of reasons.

One, it’s Georgia’s SEC opener.

Two, the Bulldogs would be facing a Wildcat team with a couple of Georgia transfers, quarterback Brock Vandagriff and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

However, now just two games into the season, the luster isn’t quite what it once was, at least from the Kentucky point of view.

The Wildcats (1-1, 0-1) are coming off what some in Lexington are calling the worst loss in Mark Stoops’ career as head coach, a 31-6 defeat at the hands of South Carolina.

Just don’t suggest that to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

“I can't think of a time I've ever been to that stadium and played the game that was like, well, that was easy. It's never easy up there. Never,” Smart said. “It's never easy on the road to SEC at all, and I don't know if people truly appreciate and respect a win on the road to Kentucky, how hard it is. They're well-coached. They're really physical. They do a great job. I mean, they have a really good football team, so we will have our work cut out for us.”

For the record, Smart made those comments before the outcome of the Kentucky-South Carolina contest was complete.

However, it’s doubtful that would have mattered.

Saturday night’s trip to Kentucky will be the fifth time Smart has taken the Bulldogs to Lexington, winning 27-24 in 2016, 34-17 in 2018, 14-3 in 2020 and 16-6 in 2022.

A few Bulldogs say they’ll be excited to see their former teammates and friends.

“I’m definitely excited to see Brock and Jamon Dumas Johnson,” defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins said. “I actually came in with them in the Covid class. It’s going to be a good matchup.”

Linebacker CJ Allen, who replaced Dumas-Johnson in the starting lineup last year after the former Bulldog suffered a fractured forearm, knows what to expect from Vandagriff.

“When he runs, he’s a fast guy, but he also likes contact, for sure,” said Allen, who should have plenty of chance to become re-acquainted with Vandagriff Saturday evening.

However, going against his former teammates won’t be easy for Vandagriff. He’ll definitely have to play better than he did against South Carolina.

Vandagriff was just 3 of 10 throwing the ball for 30 yards with an interception before being lifted against the Gamecocks.

“They clearly affected the quarterback and that is a good job by them. You know, and not good enough by us. I would not put it on him personally. I would credit them,” Stoops said. “They certainly disrupted him and his comfort level and that is what you are looking for on defense. It is affecting the quarterback whether it is multiple or certainly pressure and mixing things up and they affected him.”

Kentucky’s offensive line did not do Vandagriff and backup quarterback Gavin Wimsatt any favors.

The Gamecocks sacked both quarterbacks a combined five times, with 11 total tackles for loss.

Kentucky managed just 183 total yards.

“We didn’t play good enough. Period. I’m not going to put it all on the offensive line. But they didn’t play good enough, and I could probably say that about every group,” Stoops said. “We are in this together and every group needs to play at a higher level and they certainly do.”