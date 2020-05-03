Recruiting Snapshot: Georgia Bulldogs
While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in their order of the Rivals Team Rankings, and up next is No. 12 Georgia.
GEORGIA
Current rank: No. 12
Number of commits: 7
Top commits: Five-star QB Brock Vandagriff (No. 5 overall), four-star OL Micah Morris (No. 86 overall), four-star DB David Daniel (No. 95 overall)
Top targets: Five-star DE Korey Foreman (No. 1 overall), five-star OL Amarius Mims (No. 2 overall), five-star DB Tony Grimes (No. 13 overall)
LOCAL REACTION
“Georgia finds itself in familiar territory when it comes to the early recruiting rankings -- light on commits but strong on quality. The Bulldogs currently average four-stars on their pledges, matched only by Clemson. This was a similar story to what we saw from them last year around this time, and it's become a mark of Kirby Smart's tenure. Georgia lives for the close and has made it three straight No. 1 finishes in the Rivals recruiting ranks by what the staff has done late in the cycle. As they're continuing to target high-level national prospects, there's naturally going to be some waiting involved.
"What we have seen in this cycle that feels unique to previous is the in-state focus the Bulldogs seem to have. Whereas Kendall Milton, Darnell Washington, and Kelee Ringo were the key pieces of the previous cycle, Smart and company seem to be prioritizing the Peach State. All but one of the current commits hails from Georgia, and there's heavy pursuit on the likes of Mims, Terrence Ferguson, Dylan Fairchild, Chaz Chambliss, and Nyland Green, just to name a few. Is this a response to the perception that the Bulldogs had turned attention elsewhere and weren't recruiting close to home? Perhaps, and it makes sense with a deep group and limited visits.
"The Bulldogs are outside of the top 10 in the team recruiting rankings for now, but they'll likely gun for No. 1 again. It's a benchmark Smart has set for himself, his staff, and the program overall, even if he won't come out and say it publicly. Worst case scenario, I'd expect Georgia to still finish in the top five. The focus on recruiting in Athens paired with the strength of the brand right now points that way and the names left on the board should easily be able to propel them there..” — Jake Reuse, UGASports.com
NATIONAL REACTION
“What stands out most about this class is how Georgia is much more active in their home state. Out of the seven commitments, six are from the state of Georgia. They will add more. How many is the question. In its home state, some of the top targets Mims, linebackers Barrett Carter and Smael Mondon, wide receiver Deion Colzie, Ferguson and Fairchild and defensive backs Nathaniel Wiggins and Green. Georgia is in pursuit of each of those, and I see the Bulldogs in the top three for each.
“Yes, they are more active in the Peach State, but under Smart, Georgia has been a national power on the recruiting trail, and this year will be no different. They will pull in top recruits from all parts of the country. Foreman is the No. 1 player in the country, and the California native recently decommitted from Clemson. He is high on the Dawgs. Georgia will be busy in Florida too, with guys like safety James Williams, outside linebacker Dallas Turner and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor.
“Georgia is No. 12 now, but do not let that ranking fool you. When we get closer to December, the Bulldogs will be back in the top five, and when all is said and done come February, Georgia will be battling for that No. 1 class for the fourth year in a row.” — Chad Simmons, Southeast Recruiting Analyst