GEORGIA

LOCAL REACTION

“Georgia finds itself in familiar territory when it comes to the early recruiting rankings -- light on commits but strong on quality. The Bulldogs currently average four-stars on their pledges, matched only by Clemson. This was a similar story to what we saw from them last year around this time, and it's become a mark of Kirby Smart's tenure. Georgia lives for the close and has made it three straight No. 1 finishes in the Rivals recruiting ranks by what the staff has done late in the cycle. As they're continuing to target high-level national prospects, there's naturally going to be some waiting involved. "What we have seen in this cycle that feels unique to previous is the in-state focus the Bulldogs seem to have. Whereas Kendall Milton, Darnell Washington, and Kelee Ringo were the key pieces of the previous cycle, Smart and company seem to be prioritizing the Peach State. All but one of the current commits hails from Georgia, and there's heavy pursuit on the likes of Mims, Terrence Ferguson, Dylan Fairchild, Chaz Chambliss, and Nyland Green, just to name a few. Is this a response to the perception that the Bulldogs had turned attention elsewhere and weren't recruiting close to home? Perhaps, and it makes sense with a deep group and limited visits. "The Bulldogs are outside of the top 10 in the team recruiting rankings for now, but they'll likely gun for No. 1 again. It's a benchmark Smart has set for himself, his staff, and the program overall, even if he won't come out and say it publicly. Worst case scenario, I'd expect Georgia to still finish in the top five. The focus on recruiting in Athens paired with the strength of the brand right now points that way and the names left on the board should easily be able to propel them there..” — Jake Reuse, UGASports.com

NATIONAL REACTION