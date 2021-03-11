UGASports - Recruiting Rumor Mill: ACC, SEC and Pac-12 rising for Shawn Murphy

The Recruiting Rumor Mill has been kicked into high gear for the 2022 and 2023 classes. Here is a breakdown of rumors and news we’ve heard over the last week.

Although Dudley is not giving up a list in order, the four-star linebacker from Montgomery (Ala.) Montgomery Catholic said Auburn, UCF, Alabama, Oregon and Clemson are his standouts. The feeling is that Dudley’s recruitment could end up being an in-state battle with neither team having the edge right now.

*****

In early February, the four-star offensive tackle released a top 10 of Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas, Florida State, Auburn, Ohio State, Alabama, USC, Oklahoma and Penn State but his recruitment has come into even more focus over the last month or so. Early said Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State and USC have been recruiting him the hardest but there is still time for others because the Duncanville, Texas, standout is still thinking about when to commit.

*****

Before the four-star offensive tackle makes any decisions, Gibson wants to take visits to all his top schools, see the campuses and get a feel for each university. There could be a lot of traveling in the coming months because the Johns Creek, Ga., standout said Florida State, Virginia, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Georgia Tech and Maryland are the big standouts in his recruitment.



*****

Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Texas are the five front-runners for Harris, who missed 2020 with an injury and has not seen a lot of varsity experience yet but is still a high-profile player at Houston (Texas) The Woodlands. The Longhorns were the childhood favorite but the Aggies definitely have caught Harris’ attention as well as the four-star linebacker said he’d like to make a commitment before his senior season.



*****

There is still a long list of programs that stand out for Hill including LSU, Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas, Florida State, Florida, Georgia and Jackson State but the four-star defensive tackle could be getting more focused soon. A top five is expected to drop sometime in July and then a commitment could come in August or September. First, Hill would like to visit all the programs on that list but where he actually does see could be telling as to his real favorites.

*****

One of the best performers at the Miami Under Armour Camp last weekend, Kelly is getting more love on the national scene and could see a major bump in his rankings when they’re updated in the coming months. Committed to Florida State since August, Kelly’s pledge remains firm to the Seminoles but he does plan to take visits with Miami, Florida, Vanderbilt and others trying to flip him.



*****

He’s a four-star receiver with nearly two dozen offers and some are from the best programs nationally but there’s a new Group of Five school that’s starting to seriously emerge for the four-star receiver from Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville. UCF is moving its way up big-time in his recruitment and it’s because Kelly has developed a great relationship with new coach Gus Malzahn and his staff. It will be interesting to see if UCF can beat SEC and other powers to land the four-star.



*****

Quarterbacks are coming off the board at a rapid clip but Morris wants to visit lots more schools before making a decision sometime before his senior season. Oregon, Nebraska, Florida State, Florida, Georgia Tech, NC State, Penn State, Arkansas, Stanford and Miami are all still under serious consideration. Many cannot be eliminated, either, because Morris said he is not hesitant at all to pick a school with a quarterback already committed. The Yellow Jackets could be the team to beat but Braden Davis is also a top Georgia Tech target as well.

*****

Ohio State loaded up early with three big-time linebacker commits but there was a lot of chatter that it wouldn’t matter to the five-star linebacker and that the Buckeyes would still be seriously considered. Well, Georgia, Clemson and Oregon have jumped up on Murphy’s list because those programs have been recruiting him the hardest but Ohio State is definitely not out by any stretch and the word is the Buckeyes are “about the same” in giving Murphy attention at this point.

*****

Alabama offered Nation in recent days and it’s one to seriously watch because the 2023 cornerback grew up a fan of the Crimson Tide. Alabama, LSU, Florida, Miami, USC, Oregon, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Auburn and Arkansas have been in “constant communication” but the national champs could be the early team to beat for the Roswell, Ga., standout.

*****

The rumor on the five-star offensive tackle is that Virginia is not as high on his list as some would believe and that other schools have definitely caught his attention more like North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Miami. One side believes that could be Rice throwing people off the scent that the Cavaliers are high on the list but another could be that the Cavaliers are simply just not that much of a major player in his recruitment.

*****

Two official visits are planned and the four-star running back is looking at two other trips in the early summer, giving an indication that the Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin standout is nowhere near a decision. Penn State and Wisconsin are locked in for officials and Singleton said Notre Dame and Alabama should get visits in June. Those four programs along with Ohio State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan and Northwestern made SIngleton’s top nine recently.

*****

The chatter around Stewart is that he’s leaning toward leaving the state of Florida to play his college football and that Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU could be the schools to really watch closely in his recruitment. Clemson is definitely another school to watch but the Aggies could be surging a little bit in his recruitment after some recent contact. Also keep an eye on Georgia because the Bulldogs are coming hard.

*****

Over the last few months, Tolan has loaded up on offers quicker than maybe any prospect in the 2022 class and the four-star linebacker now has 35 in total. But there are a few schools that are recruiting the Kissimmee (Fla.) Tohopekaliga standout the most and those are Miami, Florida State and Virginia. Are those the favorites? Too early to say but an in-state battle could be brewing here.

*****

Ohio State offered the Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star offensive tackle in recent days and while the Buckeyes could jump right to the top of his list, Wagner is expected to release a top list soon and not make a snap commitment. Kentucky, Notre Dame and others are also high on the list although Ohio State clearly becomes a front-runner now that it jumped in the game with him.

*****

Earlier this week, White tweeted out that he and his mother came to a decision on a school and that it’s now time to take over. Arkansas, Nebraska and Mississippi State are the three front-runners for the four-star defensive end from Decatur (Ga.) Cedar Grove. Many believe the Razorbacks could have the edge for White, who could commit by the end of this month.

*****