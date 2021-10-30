 UGASports - Recruiting and Development: Georgia vs Florida 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-30 11:55:05 -0500') }} football

Recruiting and Development: Georgia vs Florida 2021

Blayne Gilmer • UGASports
@BGilmer18

Today UGASports looks at the roster makeup of the 2021 version of the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators. What caliber of former recruit is each team putting on the field at the various positions? Who has developed that talent and gotten production from it? In which areas do the teams have an advantage? All of that and more on today's dive into recruiting and development of the 100th Cocktail Party.

RECRUITING CLASSES AND ROSTER COMPOSITION
CLASS GEORGIA FLORIDA

2016

1 - 4-Star (J. Rochester)

1 - 4-Star

1 - 3-Star

2017

2 - 4-Stars

2 - 3-Stars

3 - 4-Stars

1 - 3-Star

1 - 2-Star

2018


4 - 5-Stars

8 - 4-Stars

3 - 3-Stars

1 -5-Star

12 - 4-Stars

3 - 3-Stars

2019

3 - 5-Stars

10 - 4-Stars

5 - 3-Stars

1 - 2-Star (S. Bennett IV)

6 - 4-Stars

4 - 3-Stars

2020

5 - 5-Stars

13 - 4-Stars

5 - 3-Stars

2 - 5-Stars

14 - 4-Stars

6 - 3-Stars

1 - 2-Stars

2021

2 - 5-Stars

13 - 4-Stars

5 - 3-Stars

3 - Transfers (2 5-Stars, 1 4-Star)

1 - 5-Star

11 - 4-Stars

9 - 3-Stars

1 - 2-Star

4 - Transfers (3 - 3-Stars, 1 5-Star)

Total

16 - 5-Stars (18.8%)

48 - 4-Stars (56.4%)

20 - 3-Stars (23.5%)

1 - 2-Star (1.2%)

5 - 5-Stars (5.8%)

51 - 4-Stars (59.3%)

27 - 3-Stars (31.3%)

3 - 2-Stars (3.4%)
PRODUCTION BY STAR RATING
STARS GEORGIA FLORIDA Column 4

5-STARS

PASSING (1 OF TOP 2):

54 OF 71

567 YDS

5 TD 2 INT


RUSHING (3 OF TOP 5):

179 CARRIES

939 YDS

9 TD

RECEIVING (1 OF TOP 5):

19 CATCHES

229 YARDS

2 TD

4-STARS

RECEIVING (4 OF TOP 5):

58 CATCHES

933 YDS

11 TD

PASSING (TOP 2):

139 of 212

1696 YDS

15 TD 12 INT


RUSHING (TOP 5):

256 CARRIES

1611 YDS

17 TD


RECEIVING (4 OF TOP 5):

64 CATCHES

931 YARDS

9 TD

3-STARS

RECEIVING (1 OF TOP 5):

17 CATCHES

295 YDS

2 TD

2-STARS

PASSING (1 OF TOP 2):

57 OF 82

996 YDS

11 TD 2 INT
HEAD TO HEAD STARTER STAR BATTLES
GEORGIA OFFENSE FLORIDA DEF. GEORGIA DEF. FLORIDA OFF.

OFFENSIVE LINE

1 - 5-STAR

3 - 4-STARS

1 - 3-STAR

DEFENSIVE LINE

1- 4-STAR

2 - 3-STAR

DL (2DEEP)

4 - 4-STARS

2 - 3-STARS

OFF. LINE

3 - 4-STARS

2 - 3-STARS

TOP 3 BACKS/3 TE

3 - 5-STARS

3 - 4-STAR

LINEBACKERS

1 - 5-STAR

4 - 4-STARS


LINEBACKERS

2 - 5-STARS

3 - 4-STARS

TOP 3 RB/ 2TE

5 - 4-STARS


TOP 6 RECEIVERS

5 - 4-STARS

1 - 3-STAR

TOP 6 DBs

5 - 4-STARS

1 - 3-STAR

TOP 6 DBs

2 - 5-STARS

2 - 4-STARS

1 - 3-STAR

1 - WALK ON

TOP 6 WR

1 - 5-STAR

2 - 4-STARS

3 - 3-STARS

Overall, Georgia has averaged the No. 3 recruiting class since 2016 and Florida has averaged the No. 11 recruiting class since 2016. Since the start of the 2017 season, Georgia has a record of 51-9 and Florida has a record of 37-19. Georgia is 3-1 verus Florida in that span.

{{ article.author_name }}