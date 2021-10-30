Recruiting and Development: Georgia vs Florida 2021
Today UGASports looks at the roster makeup of the 2021 version of the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators. What caliber of former recruit is each team putting on the field at the various positions? Who has developed that talent and gotten production from it? In which areas do the teams have an advantage? All of that and more on today's dive into recruiting and development of the 100th Cocktail Party.
|CLASS
|GEORGIA
|FLORIDA
|
2016
|
1 - 4-Star (J. Rochester)
|
1 - 4-Star
1 - 3-Star
|
2017
|
2 - 4-Stars
2 - 3-Stars
|
3 - 4-Stars
1 - 3-Star
1 - 2-Star
|
2018
|
4 - 5-Stars
8 - 4-Stars
3 - 3-Stars
|
1 -5-Star
12 - 4-Stars
3 - 3-Stars
|
2019
|
3 - 5-Stars
10 - 4-Stars
5 - 3-Stars
1 - 2-Star (S. Bennett IV)
|
6 - 4-Stars
4 - 3-Stars
|
2020
|
5 - 5-Stars
13 - 4-Stars
5 - 3-Stars
|
2 - 5-Stars
14 - 4-Stars
6 - 3-Stars
1 - 2-Stars
|
2021
|
2 - 5-Stars
13 - 4-Stars
5 - 3-Stars
3 - Transfers (2 5-Stars, 1 4-Star)
|
1 - 5-Star
11 - 4-Stars
9 - 3-Stars
1 - 2-Star
4 - Transfers (3 - 3-Stars, 1 5-Star)
|
Total
|
16 - 5-Stars (18.8%)
48 - 4-Stars (56.4%)
20 - 3-Stars (23.5%)
1 - 2-Star (1.2%)
|
5 - 5-Stars (5.8%)
51 - 4-Stars (59.3%)
27 - 3-Stars (31.3%)
3 - 2-Stars (3.4%)
|STARS
|GEORGIA
|FLORIDA
|Column 4
|
5-STARS
|
PASSING (1 OF TOP 2):
54 OF 71
567 YDS
5 TD 2 INT
RUSHING (3 OF TOP 5):
179 CARRIES
939 YDS
9 TD
|
RECEIVING (1 OF TOP 5):
19 CATCHES
229 YARDS
2 TD
|
4-STARS
|
RECEIVING (4 OF TOP 5):
58 CATCHES
933 YDS
11 TD
|
PASSING (TOP 2):
139 of 212
1696 YDS
15 TD 12 INT
RUSHING (TOP 5):
256 CARRIES
1611 YDS
17 TD
RECEIVING (4 OF TOP 5):
64 CATCHES
931 YARDS
9 TD
|
3-STARS
|
RECEIVING (1 OF TOP 5):
17 CATCHES
295 YDS
2 TD
|
2-STARS
|
PASSING (1 OF TOP 2):
57 OF 82
996 YDS
11 TD 2 INT
|GEORGIA OFFENSE
|FLORIDA DEF.
|GEORGIA DEF.
|FLORIDA OFF.
|
OFFENSIVE LINE
1 - 5-STAR
3 - 4-STARS
1 - 3-STAR
|
DEFENSIVE LINE
1- 4-STAR
2 - 3-STAR
|
DL (2DEEP)
4 - 4-STARS
2 - 3-STARS
|
OFF. LINE
3 - 4-STARS
2 - 3-STARS
|
TOP 3 BACKS/3 TE
3 - 5-STARS
3 - 4-STAR
|
LINEBACKERS
1 - 5-STAR
4 - 4-STARS
|
LINEBACKERS
2 - 5-STARS
3 - 4-STARS
|
TOP 3 RB/ 2TE
5 - 4-STARS
|
TOP 6 RECEIVERS
5 - 4-STARS
1 - 3-STAR
|
TOP 6 DBs
5 - 4-STARS
1 - 3-STAR
|
TOP 6 DBs
2 - 5-STARS
2 - 4-STARS
1 - 3-STAR
1 - WALK ON
|
TOP 6 WR
1 - 5-STAR
2 - 4-STARS
3 - 3-STARS
Overall, Georgia has averaged the No. 3 recruiting class since 2016 and Florida has averaged the No. 11 recruiting class since 2016. Since the start of the 2017 season, Georgia has a record of 51-9 and Florida has a record of 37-19. Georgia is 3-1 verus Florida in that span.