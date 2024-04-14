Receiver target Travis Smith Jr. has eye-opening G-Day visit
Travis Smith Jr. already knows plenty about playing receiver.
The junior receiver at Westlake High School is ranked in the 2025 Rivals250, placing 32nd among receivers in the class. He has earned offers from power programs across the country, including Georgia.
But on a G-Day visit to Athens over the weekend, Smith took in some great lessons during a film session with new receivers coach James Coley.
"It just opened my eyes because it all made sense," Smith said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news