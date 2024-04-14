Travis Smith Jr. already knows plenty about playing receiver.

The junior receiver at Westlake High School is ranked in the 2025 Rivals250, placing 32nd among receivers in the class. He has earned offers from power programs across the country, including Georgia.

But on a G-Day visit to Athens over the weekend, Smith took in some great lessons during a film session with new receivers coach James Coley.

"It just opened my eyes because it all made sense," Smith said.