CHARLOTTE - Jordon Gidron is a priority target for Georgia in the 2026 class. But the receiver's connections to the Bulldogs started long before he received an offer.

Gidron attended a Kirby Smart youth camp years ago, and he has the picture to prove it. He grew up with the younger brother of former Bulldog Channing Tindall. His relationship with receivers coach James Coley, meanwhile, dates back to Coley's brief stint in the same position at South Carolina.

Now, everything has coalesced into Georgia being one of Gidron's top contenders.