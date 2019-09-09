Rare milestone reached by UGA’s passing duo
PAT’s Weekly Stat (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and probably for good reason): Looking over the stat sheet following Georgia’s 63-17 victory over Murray State, what initially caught my eye was the fact that Jake Fromm and Stetson Bennett each passed for 100-plus yards.
Realizing Georgia’s football history is filled with games whereby the Bulldogs didn’t even pass for 100 yards as a team, I went as far back as I could—1941—to discover the instances when, like Saturday, multiple Georgia players passed for at least 100 yards in the same game.
Although it’s more commonplace in recent seasons, resulting six times since the 2011 season, Fromm and Bennett’s dual 100-yard passing milestone was only the 14th in Bulldog history while attained by just 11 different combinations:
|Game (Result)
|Starter (Cmp-Att Yds TD/Int)
|Reserve (Cmp-Att Yds TD/Int)
|
1968- Vanderbilt (Won, 32-6)
|
Mike Cavan (9-20 159 1/1)
|
Donnie Hampton (6-7 102 1/0)
|
1972- Auburn (Lost, 27-10)
|
Andy Johnson (6-9 144 0/0)
|
James Ray (13-27 163 0/4)
|
1988- William & Mary (Won, 59-24)
|
Wayne Johnson (11-20 141 1/0)
|
Greg Talley (4-5 113 2/0)
|
1991- LSU (Won, 31-10)
|
Greg Talley (11-22 137 1/0)
|
Eric Zeier (11-20 168 0/0)
|
1994- NE Louisiana (Won, 70-6)
|
Eric Zeier (8-10 164 3/0)
|
Mike Bobo (4-10 119 0/0)
|
1994- Georgia Tech (Won, 48-10)
|
Eric Zeier (13-18 115 2/0)
|
Mike Bobo (13-16 206 1/0)
|
2001-Arkansas State (Won, 45-17)
|
David Greene (21-29 285 2/0)
|
Cory Phillips (5-9 101 1/0)
|
2002- Kentucky (Won, 52-24)
|
David Greene (16-32 251 4/0)
|
D.J. Shockley (10-14 102 2/1)
|
2011- New Mexico St. (Won, 63-16)
|
Aaron Murray (18-23 238 5/0)
|
Hutson Mason (8-10 131 1/0)
|
2013- Appalachian St. (Won, 45-6)
|
Aaron Murray (19-26 281 2/1)
|
Hutson Mason (11-16 160 1/1)
|
2013- Kentucky (Won, 59-17)
|
Aaron Murray (18-23 183 4/1)
|
Hutson Mason (13-19 189 1/0)
|
2015- Southern (Won, 48-6)
|
Greyson Lambert (9-10 146 2/0)
|
Brice Ramsey (11-14 125 0/0)
|
2018- UMass (Won, 66-27)
|
Jake Fromm (5-5 106 1/0)
|
Justin Fields (5-8 121 2/0)
|
2019- Murray State (Won, 63-17)
|
Jake Fromm (10-11 166 1/0)
|
Stetson Bennett (9-13 124 2/1)
Notably, of Georgia’s 14 coupled 100-yard passing performances, three resulted when the starting quarterback was injured and replaced by the backup (’72 Auburn, ’94 Georgia Tech, and ’13 Kentucky). The remaining 11 instances, including Saturday’s, was the result of the starter simply being momentarily or permanently relieved for the reserve signal-caller.
In addition, of the 14 dual 100-yard passing performances, all but one occurred in games Georgia won by at least three touchdowns. The one instant whereby the Bulldogs didn’t win handily—1972 at Auburn—they were actually defeated by nearly three touchdowns.