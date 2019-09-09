PAT’s Weekly Stat (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and probably for good reason): Looking over the stat sheet following Georgia’s 63-17 victory over Murray State, what initially caught my eye was the fact that Jake Fromm and Stetson Bennett each passed for 100-plus yards.

Realizing Georgia’s football history is filled with games whereby the Bulldogs didn’t even pass for 100 yards as a team, I went as far back as I could—1941—to discover the instances when, like Saturday, multiple Georgia players passed for at least 100 yards in the same game.