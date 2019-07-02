Team: Missouri Tigers WHERE: Sanford Stadium WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 9 2018 RECORD: (8-5 overall, 4-4 in the SEC East) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense - 7 (RB Larry Rountree, WR Johnathon Johnson, WR Jalen Knox, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, LT Yasir Durant, C Trystan Colon-Castillo, RG Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms); Defense - 6 (DE Chris Turner, DT Akial Byers, LB Cale Garrett, DB DeMarkus Acy, CB Christian Holmes, FS Tyree Gillespie); Special Teams – 1 (K Tucker McGann) KEY LOSSES: QB Drew Lock, DL Terry Beckner, WR Emmanuel Hall NOTE TO KNOW: Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant takes over for Lock as the starter at quarterback.

2018 Summary

It was definitely an up-and-down year for the Tigers, who opened the year with three straight wins before losing three straight to Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama. Although the Tigers put up plenty of points, with the exception of a 38-0 victory over Arkansas, Missouri struggled against the better teams in the league, and ultimately against Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl, a game won by the Cowboys, 38-33. Pass defense was a particular issue. In fact, Missouri was one of the nation’s worst in the country, allowing 262 yards per game, a number that placed the Tigers 112th in all of FBS.

2019 Outlook

Lock is gone, but enter former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant. Bryant will be fortunate, as the Tigers return some proven offensive playmakers, including running back Larry Roundtree III, along with wide receivers Johnathon Johnson and Jalen Knox. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is one of the best tight ends in the SEC, and the Tigers do bring back three starters from their offensive line. Defensively, there are concerns. The Tigers need to rediscover their pass rush and have to shore up their pass defense from a season ago. This may be one of those situations in which Missouri has to depend on its offense. Fortunately, the schedule sets up very favorably. As far as conference play is concerned, the Tigers must travel to Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Georgia in back-to-back-to-back weekends. But other than the game against the Bulldogs, those other two are certainly winnable. South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida, and Tennessee are each at home, with the season-ender against Arkansas in Little Rock. A Week 2 game against West Virginia won’t be easy, but with a little luck, a nine-win season doesn’t seem that far out of reach for the Tigers, who will need to do a much better job on special teams.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog or is the game a toss-up?

Missouri will have the offensive components, perhaps, to cause Georgia a little bit of stress, but with the game in Athens, the Bulldogs should not have all that much trouble. The game is in November, which is later than Georgia is accustomed to playing Mizzou, falls right before what figures to be a huge game the following week at Auburn. That said, another double-digit victory should be the ticket for Georgia.

Schedule Date Opponent August 31 at Wyoming September 7 West Virginia September 14 SE Missouri State September 21 South Carolina October 5 Troy October 12 Ole Miss October 19 at Vanderbilt October 26 at Kentucky November 9 at Georgia November 16 Florida November 23 Tennessee November 30 at Arkansas (Little Rock)

Head coach Barry Odum hopes to shore up his defense for 2019. (USA Today)

Three questions with Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com