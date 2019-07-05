Ranking the opponents: No. 2 - Texas A&M
Team: Texas A&M Aggies
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, November 23
2018 RECORD: (9-4, 5-3 in SEC West)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense - 7 (QB Kellen Mond, WR Jhamon Ausbon, WR Quartney Davis, LT Dan Moore Jr., LG Jared Hocker, C Ryan McCollum, RT Carson Green); Defense - 5 (DT Justin Madubuike, OLB Buddy Johnson, CB Charles Oliver, DB Debione Renfro, SS Derrick Tucker); Special Teams – 2 (K Seth Small, P Braden Mann)
KEY LOSSES: RB Trayveon Williams, TE Jace Sternberger
NOTE TO KNOW: Texas A&M and South Carolina are the only teams in the country to play Alabama, Clemson and Georgia
2018 Schedule
Under first-year coach Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M won nine games, the most the Aggies have won in the previous five years, closing the year with four straight victories.
That’s pretty impressive, considering the Aggies faced a stacked schedule that included the likes of Alabama, LSU, and Clemson.
Offense was the name of the game. The Aggies averaged 471.6 yards of offense last year, while defensively allowing just 95.2 yards rushing per contest, the third-best mark in the entire country.
2019 Outlook
The Aggies certainly have the pieces to make some noise in the SEC West, although overtaking Alabama is probably still a bit much to ask.
On Texas A&M’s side is that Fisher returns considerable experience at the skill positions. Gone is 1,700-yard rusher Trayveon Williams, but sophomore Jashaun Corbin is expected to come in and make an impact in his absence.
However, there are areas the squad will need to improve.
Texas A&M gave up an SEC-worst 35 sacks last season, while the defense was definitely a tale of two different extremes.
The 95.2 yards rushing allowed by the Aggies per game ranked as the third-best mark in the entire country. Pass defense? Well, that was another story.
Texas A&M allowed 253.2 yards through the air per game, the 98th-worst mark in all of FBS.
Navigating the upcoming schedule won’t be easy.
Although the Aggies get to host Alabama (Oct. 12), games against Clemson (Sept. 7), Georgia (Nov. 23), and LSU (Nov. 30) will all be on the road.
Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or is the game a toss-up?
Georgia will be favored, but the Aggies will be a battle-tested team by the time they roll into Athens, having already played games against Alabama and Clemson.
Texas A&M is a talented offensive team, with a dual-threat quarterback and a talented group of wide receivers that could be a challenge to contain.
The Aggies will be making their first trip to Athens in almost 40 years, for what should be a very interesting contest between the two teams.
|Date
|Opponent
|
August 29
|
Texas State
|
September 7
|
at Clemson
|
September 14
|
Lamar
|
September 21
|
Auburn
|
September 28
|
Arkansas
|
October 12
|
Alabama
|
October 19
|
at Ole Miss
|
October 26
|
Mississippi State
|
November 2
|
UTSA
|
November 16
|
South Carolina
|
November 23
|
at Georgia
|
November 30
|
at LSU
Three questions with Mark Passwaters of AggieYell.com
What was the biggest thing Coach Fisher did to change the culture at Texas A&M his first year at the school?
Passwaters: "He instilled a sense of toughness. Under Kevin Sumlin, the Aggies had talent but didn’t know how to handle the grind that is the SEC. And, after Johnny Manziel left, they repeatedly collapsed down the stretch. Last year, Fisher taught the Aggies how to handle the tough schedule, and they played their best football down the stretch, winning out in November. The mindset and approach was worlds different from a Sumlin team, which, for a lack of a better term, was soft."
Kellen Mond proved he can be a pretty dynamic quarterback, but what areas will he need to improve for this fall?
Passwaters: "Accuracy and the pace of his decision making. Oddly, Mond played his best when the pressure was ratcheted up the highest: Clemson and the final drive and overtime against LSU. When he’s throwing the ball well and makes quick decisions on where to go with the ball, or to run, he’s very good indeed."
How is the team expected to stack up defensively in 2019?
Passwaters: "It’s a different bunch, certainly. They’ve lost a lot of experience, but I think they will be much more athletic. DT Justin Madubuike should be a pre-season All-SEC selection and it all starts with him. Two more big DTs, Jayden Peevy and Bobby Brown, can play anywhere. Senior Micheal Clemons, who missed last year, will be the “big” DE, while Tyree Johnson will be the speed rusher. But they can go three-deep at both positions.
At linebacker, a lot depends on Anthony Hines, the most recruited player in America two years ago, who missed last year. If he’s as good as advertised, he and Buddy Johnson are solid starters in a 4-2-5. They’re still squaring away the backups, but a guy to watch is former WR (and high school All-American at LB) Aaron Hansford. He’s 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, and can run. He could be a real asset.
Leon O’Neal is set at one safety slot, then the other and both corner jobs are up for grabs (even though all the starters there return). JUCO transfer Elijah Blades will probably take one corner job, with four other guys fighting for the other. Derrick Tucker will have to fight off Brian Williams and Demani Richardson to keep his safety job, and that will mean seriously stepping up his play."