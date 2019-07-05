Team: Texas A&M Aggies WHERE: Sanford Stadium WHEN: Saturday, November 23 2018 RECORD: (9-4, 5-3 in SEC West) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense - 7 (QB Kellen Mond, WR Jhamon Ausbon, WR Quartney Davis, LT Dan Moore Jr., LG Jared Hocker, C Ryan McCollum, RT Carson Green); Defense - 5 (DT Justin Madubuike, OLB Buddy Johnson, CB Charles Oliver, DB Debione Renfro, SS Derrick Tucker); Special Teams – 2 (K Seth Small, P Braden Mann) KEY LOSSES: RB Trayveon Williams, TE Jace Sternberger NOTE TO KNOW: Texas A&M and South Carolina are the only teams in the country to play Alabama, Clemson and Georgia

2018 Schedule

Under first-year coach Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M won nine games, the most the Aggies have won in the previous five years, closing the year with four straight victories. That’s pretty impressive, considering the Aggies faced a stacked schedule that included the likes of Alabama, LSU, and Clemson. Offense was the name of the game. The Aggies averaged 471.6 yards of offense last year, while defensively allowing just 95.2 yards rushing per contest, the third-best mark in the entire country.

2019 Outlook

The Aggies certainly have the pieces to make some noise in the SEC West, although overtaking Alabama is probably still a bit much to ask. On Texas A&M’s side is that Fisher returns considerable experience at the skill positions. Gone is 1,700-yard rusher Trayveon Williams, but sophomore Jashaun Corbin is expected to come in and make an impact in his absence. However, there are areas the squad will need to improve. Texas A&M gave up an SEC-worst 35 sacks last season, while the defense was definitely a tale of two different extremes. The 95.2 yards rushing allowed by the Aggies per game ranked as the third-best mark in the entire country. Pass defense? Well, that was another story. Texas A&M allowed 253.2 yards through the air per game, the 98th-worst mark in all of FBS. Navigating the upcoming schedule won’t be easy. Although the Aggies get to host Alabama (Oct. 12), games against Clemson (Sept. 7), Georgia (Nov. 23), and LSU (Nov. 30) will all be on the road.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or is the game a toss-up?

Georgia will be favored, but the Aggies will be a battle-tested team by the time they roll into Athens, having already played games against Alabama and Clemson. Texas A&M is a talented offensive team, with a dual-threat quarterback and a talented group of wide receivers that could be a challenge to contain. The Aggies will be making their first trip to Athens in almost 40 years, for what should be a very interesting contest between the two teams.

Schedule Date Opponent August 29 Texas State September 7 at Clemson September 14 Lamar September 21 Auburn September 28 Arkansas October 12 Alabama October 19 at Ole Miss October 26 Mississippi State November 2 UTSA November 16 South Carolina November 23 at Georgia November 30 at LSU

Kellen Mond is back for his second year as the Aggies' quarterback. (USA Today)

Three questions with Mark Passwaters of AggieYell.com