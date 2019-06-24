WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 7 2018 RECORD: (5-6, 5-3 in Ohio Valley Conference) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense - 8 (WR LaMartez Brooks, WR Tyre Gray, WR/TE James Sappington, WR Jonathan Moss, OL Cam Carter, OL Jacob Vance, OL Levi Nesler, OL Christopher Georgia); Defense - 6 (LB Anthony Koclanakis, DB Don Parker, LB Kendrick Catis, DB Nigel Walton, DL Austin Hogancamp, DL Chris Stahl); Special Teams - 4 (K Gabriel Vicente, P Steve Dawson, KR Malik Honeycutt, LS Chandler Moody) KEY LOSSES: QB Drew Anderson (Currently on roster with Cardinals, 2nd-team All-OVC); DE Kenney Wooten (Led OVC in sacks, 1st-team All-OVC); LB Quincy Williams - Highest ever draft pick, 3rd round by Jags, 1st-team All-OVC) NOTE TO KNOW: Murray State finished with its best conference record since 2011

2019 Schedule Date Opponent August 29 Pikeville September 7 at Georgia September 14 at Toledo September 21 Morehead State September 28 at Tennessee-Martin October 5 Eastern Illinois October 12 at Tennessee State October 19 Eastern Kentucky October 26 at Jacksonville State November 2 Tennessee Tech November 16 Austin Peay November 23 at Southeast Missouri State

2018 Summary

Murray State started the season by winning its first four conference games, before dropping three of its final four. But despite the slide, head coach Mitch Stewart was awarded a new three-year deal as the Racers actually were picked in preseason to finish last in the Ohio Valley Conference. No stranger to FBS foes, Murray State played in-state rival Kentucky, dropping a 48-10 decision to the Wildcats in Lexington. The Racers closed out their season with a 48-23 loss to Austin Peay, whom Georgia beat 45-0 in last year’s season opener.

2019 Outlook

Job 1 for Murray State will be finding a starting quarterback. Sophomore Preston Rice appears ready to step into the role, but he’s yet to start a game in his career, which won’t bode well in Week 2 against the Bulldogs. There is experience elsewhere. The Racers return four starters off its offensive line, along with a deep pool of wide receivers, led by seniors Malik Honeycutt and Jonathan Moss, along with former Florida wideout DaQuon Green. The Racers are strong on special teams, with kicker Gabriel Vicente and punter Steve Dawson both earning first-team OVC honors a season ago.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or a tossup?

This will be one of those games that will see Georgia come in as a 40-plus favorite, and barring something totally unforeseen, a 40-plus victory is exactly what Bulldog fans can expect. The game against the Racers will stand as the first of three straight home games by the Bulldogs, followed by Arkansas State and the highly anticipated contest against Notre Dame. Kirby Smart can be expected to empty his bench against Murray State, gaining his younger athletes some of their first collegiate experience. Of course, the Bulldogs will need to avoid any serious injuries in a game which, with apologies to the Racers, should be a walk in the park.

Three questions with Blake Bernier of the Murray Ledger and Times