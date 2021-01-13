UGASports - Ranking the Contenders: Four-star DB Terrion Arnold

*****

1. GEORGIA

What puts Georgia on top? It is about putting the different pieces of information together more than anything. Arnold is not going to say much to tip his hand, but he has gotten close to Kirby Smart, he has a strong relationship with new Georgia signee Xavian Sorey and someone has to be the favorite. There is a big need in the secondary, too, and Arnold sees the opportunity in Athens to play right away. Is that really a big factor? Maybe. Maybe not. Because Arnold is good enough to play early for any of his finalists.



*****

2. FLORIDA

The Gators are the in-state school, and many do feel Florida may be the favorite heading into the final weeks of this battle. He is very familiar with the Swamp, he has numerous relationships there despite the recent turnover on the defensive side of the ball and he knows a lot of players that signed with and play for Florida. The Gators have a strong defensive back group heading to Gainesville in 2021, and Arnold may want to be the final piece of that group. He has called Florida home many times when referencing Gainesville in interviews, so if comfort plays a big factor, that may give the Gators an edge.

*****

3. ALABAMA

Alabama has not been talked about enough. The Crimson Tide are signing what some consider a historic-type class in 2021, and although the numbers are very tight in Tuscaloosa, Arnold knows he has a spot if he wants to be part of it. Nick Saban is highly involved here, as are outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri, associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly and others on the Alabama staff. The development and production at Alabama speaks for itself, and Arnold sees himself playing on Sundays one day.

*****

FINAL ANALYSIS