1. GEORGIA

Georgia offered early and Mims has visited the program more than any other. He publicly listed the Bulldogs as his leader for some time but has backed off that in recent months. Georgia is still viewed as the favorite by many, and much of that is due to his connection with the coaches and players in Athens.

2. ALABAMA

Mims grew up following Alabama and the Crimson Tide's success under Nick Saban has put the program high on his list. He has visited Tuscaloosa numerous times and likes the environment, how Alabama sends players to the NFL and what opportunities he sees there.

Coming in at No. 2 in our Five-Star Countdown is Georgia OT Amarius Mims (@amarius_mims).



Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida are among the schools vying for his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/r4ufUDwCVn pic.twitter.com/5mG8V37gFN — Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020

3. AUBURN

Auburn was a finalist for Broderick Jones, the No. 1 offensive tackle in Georgia last cycle, and the Tigers look to be right there again this cycle with Mims. He has really connected with the coaches at Auburn and he has commented many times on the “family feel” on the Plains. The Tigers have a big need at offensive tackle and have made Mims a high priority.

4. FLORIDA

Before the NCAA implemented a recruiting dead period as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Mims made his second trip to Gainesville to check out Florida. He is in regular contact with offensive line coach John Hevesy and head coach Dan Mullen has been very involved, too. Mims sees the need for players at his position in this class with Florida.

5. LSU