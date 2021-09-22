Quay Walker discusses early frustrations, UGA journey

"I’m proud of Quay," defensive lineman Jordan Davis said. "It’s definitely nice to have him behind me. It’s nice to have all the linebackers behind me. Quay’s been putting in work, and I’m just proud of him."

Instead of bailing, Walker chose to stay. After things started clicking for him last year, he's become one of the central figures in Georgia's inside linebacker room.

Early in his Georgia career, frustration found the former four-star linebacker recruit at every turn. He struggled to learn the defensive playbook, and the increasingly-popular transfer portal beckoned.

Walker came to Athens in the Class of 2018. He famously tossed aside a Tennessee hat at his commitment ceremony before choosing the Bulldogs.

Once he arrived in Athens, Walker struggled. Georgia's defense is very complex, and as a young player, Walker had difficulty picking it up.

"Even as a d-lineman, it’s confusing me," Davis said. "Quay’s got to know what the d-line is doing, what the DBs are doing, and what he’s doing. It’s just a lot to juggle."

Walker said he found himself in a "dark place" early in his college career. In addition to the on-field issues, he also had his problems academically.

"Quay would just get so mad. I think he thought at times he would never learn (the defense)," head coach Kirby Smart said. "There were times that he’s like, ‘I don’t want to go to college, I’m tired of it, I’m frustrated, I’m not playing.’"

The frustration caused Walker to be quiet on the field. He came to practice, kept his head down, and went about his own business. That's not ideal for a position that's often seen as the leader of the defense.

Walker considered transferring. He heard plenty of noise from the outside about not playing, how there could be greener pastures elsewhere. Conversations he had with Smart and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann helped change his mind.

"The words and the conversations I had with them just brought me more to life and made me seek things out and just realize that there’s going to be things I’m going to go through with this and that," Walker said.

Last spring, Smart saw Walker flip a switch. The defense and its intricacies finally began to click in his mind.

On the field, Walker became much more vocal. His growing confidence allowed him to become one of the leaders in the middle of the Bulldog defense.

"He committed to being excellent and doing what he’s supposed to off the field," Smart said. "On the field, (he) became much more of a student of the game. He holds people accountable now. It’s like, this is the guy that wouldn’t do it, and now he’s doing it all."

Walker said he's matured every year since he's been in Athens. Playing for his home state university means a lot to the Crisp County High School product. His pride and work are now showing up on the field.

In the 2021 season, Walker has cemented himself as one of the top three in Georgia's inside linebacker rotation. Through three games, he's recorded four tackles, five quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery.

It wasn't always a certainty Walker would finish his college career in Athens. But now, in his senior season, he's become an integral part of the Bulldog defense.

"It’s pretty awesome to see how far he’s come," Smart said. "I love watching players grow like that, because I got to sit in his house for a long time, and now getting to see him, he’s like a different person."