Recruiting is all about relationships.

KJ Jackson already has a strong bond with one Georgia staffer in Mike Bobo. During his visit to Georgia on April 15, Jackson also began to build relationships with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and analyst Buster Faulkner.

That trip put Georgia firmly on the radar for the 2024 quarterback out of Montgomery, Alabama.

"I'm excited to see the future between me and Georgia," Jackson said.