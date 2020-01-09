QB Jamie Newman knows his next stop
Graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman knows where he will play college football in the 2020 season according to his high school coach.
UGASports spoke with Anthony Timmons, who was Newman’s head coach all four years at Graham High School in North Carolina.
“I really do know what he's going to do, but I'm going to leave that for him,” Timmons said. “I'm going to let that be his announcement.”
With spring semester registration closing soon for most universities, we asked Timmons if Newman would be enrolled for classes in the spring.
“Yes,” Timmons said. “I see that happening. I see something happening here before long.”
Newman passed for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in his 2019 season at Wake Forest. He also ran for 574 yards and six touchdowns.
“His craft is special,” Timmons said of Newman. “He was overlooked in my opinion in high school. I told him to trust the process and keep working, and that it's all going to work out for the best, as we can see.”
Timmons says Newman is “like a son” to him and that the star quarterback is a “godly young man.”
“You're talking about a very humble young man. He doesn’t get the big head. He doesn’t forget where he came from. He can be a chameleon and blend in with any and every type of teammate,” said Timmons.
Newman was the starting quarterback for most of four seasons at Graham High School. He took over the starting position four games into his freshman season. He also played safety on defense. Newman became the starter of the Demon Deacons midway through the 2018 season.