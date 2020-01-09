Graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman knows where he will play college football in the 2020 season according to his high school coach.

UGASports spoke with Anthony Timmons, who was Newman’s head coach all four years at Graham High School in North Carolina.

“I really do know what he's going to do, but I'm going to leave that for him,” Timmons said. “I'm going to let that be his announcement.”

With spring semester registration closing soon for most universities, we asked Timmons if Newman would be enrolled for classes in the spring.

“Yes,” Timmons said. “I see that happening. I see something happening here before long.”



