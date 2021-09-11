Prospects visiting Georgia's home opener versus UAB

Georgia provided tickets to a who's who list of upwards of fifty highly coveted prospects in Charlotte for their big season-opening win over Clemson. Many of those prospects were top 100 players in the Classes of 2022, 2023, and 2024. Names like Bear Alexander, Oscar Delp, AJ Harris, and Sammy Brown were all in attendance in Charlotte.

Today, Georgia will host a lot of younger prospects that are just starting to come into their own. There will be a lot of emphasis on inviting in-state high school prospects and even some teammates that aren't currently being recruited intently by Georgia but that are worth keeping an eye on. Also, there are some Class of 2023 players attending that fall into the must-have category. An in-state talent and mauling offensive lineman like Madden Sanker is one example.

