Stephiylan Green is an intriguing prospect out of Rome High School in Rome, Georgia. At 6-foot-4 and 267-pounds, Green is a versatile defensive lineman who is just starting to get noticed in the world of recruiting.

Green takes a very uncommon approach to high school football, at least in the modern-day era. You won't see Green traveling around a lot to take part in individual prospect camps. No, the native of northwest Georgia prefers to go about his business with the Rome Wolves and be involved with team activities.

Green received his first scholarship offer six days ago, interestingly enough from the University of Georgia

UGASports spoke with Green regarding the offer.