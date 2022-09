One 7-on-7 tournament proved to be enough for Georgia to notice Dylan Lewis.

The 2025 defensive back competed in Athens with his Milton High School teammates during the summer. After the tournament, the Georgia coaches pulled him aside for a private workout.

That workout has led to a pair of return visits to Athens, with the most recent being for Georgia's home opener against Samford on Sept. 10.

"I love the friendly environment from all of the staff," Lewis said. "Coach Fran (Brown, defensive backs) made me feel welcomed."