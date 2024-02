The news hit Travis Smith Jr. hard.

The Rivals250 receiver and priority Georgia target found out about Bryan McClendon's departure for the NFL on Saturday. Georgia's receivers coach, a fellow Atlantan with whom Smith had built a close bond, is taking the same position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"BMac, man, that hit home for me. Straight to the heart, because me and BMac had a great relationship. It’s hard to see him go," Smith said.

So where does McClendon's departure leave Georgia moving forward?