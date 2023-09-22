Georgia heads back into non-conference play for the third and next-to-last time this season when the Bulldogs host Alabama-Birmingham.

Although the Bulldogs showed their mettle in last week’s come-from-behind win over South Carolina, there are certainly some kinks for the team to iron out ahead of next week’s visit to Auburn.

For Georgia, the goal is simple – start quicker.

Exactly what that means depends on who you ask.

Head coach Kirby Smart has a few issues with how his team is moving the football. What he hasn’t liked is the fact his team hasn’t always finished off drives with scores.

That will be an area the Bulldogs will be out to change against the Blazers, and based on how UAB has played defensively (given up 90 points over its last two contests) through three games, Georgia will have ample opportunity to do just that.

Georgia will also look to avoid any more injuries, as the Bulldogs go into the game likely without the services of running backs Kendall Milton and Roderick Robinson.

Meanwhile, the Blazers come to town with a familiar name at head coach – former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer.

Current quarterback Jacob Zeno has also been impressive.

Zeno is currently tied for second nationally in completions per game (32.7) and ranks third nationally in completion percentage (80.4%). He is averaging 318 passing yards per game which is the fifth-best mark in the nation, and he hasn’t thrown for less than 280 yards in any contest this season. Zeno enters the Georgia game with 956 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding two rushing touchdowns.

The Blazers have other quality players, including a number of transfers from Power 5 schools. Unfortunately for UAB, the Blazers do not appear ready to step up to the challenge of a team like Georgia, which figures to roll before traveling to Auburn next week.