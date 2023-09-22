Preview: UAB at No. 1 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
RECORDS: UAB 1-2, Georgia 3-0
TV/RADIO: ESPN2 (Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley); Sirius XM (81).
The Game
Georgia heads back into non-conference play for the third and next-to-last time this season when the Bulldogs host Alabama-Birmingham.
Although the Bulldogs showed their mettle in last week’s come-from-behind win over South Carolina, there are certainly some kinks for the team to iron out ahead of next week’s visit to Auburn.
For Georgia, the goal is simple – start quicker.
Exactly what that means depends on who you ask.
Head coach Kirby Smart has a few issues with how his team is moving the football. What he hasn’t liked is the fact his team hasn’t always finished off drives with scores.
That will be an area the Bulldogs will be out to change against the Blazers, and based on how UAB has played defensively (given up 90 points over its last two contests) through three games, Georgia will have ample opportunity to do just that.
Georgia will also look to avoid any more injuries, as the Bulldogs go into the game likely without the services of running backs Kendall Milton and Roderick Robinson.
Meanwhile, the Blazers come to town with a familiar name at head coach – former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer.
Current quarterback Jacob Zeno has also been impressive.
Zeno is currently tied for second nationally in completions per game (32.7) and ranks third nationally in completion percentage (80.4%). He is averaging 318 passing yards per game which is the fifth-best mark in the nation, and he hasn’t thrown for less than 280 yards in any contest this season. Zeno enters the Georgia game with 956 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding two rushing touchdowns.
The Blazers have other quality players, including a number of transfers from Power 5 schools. Unfortunately for UAB, the Blazers do not appear ready to step up to the challenge of a team like Georgia, which figures to roll before traveling to Auburn next week.
Players To Watch
Georgia: QB Carson Beck, RB Daijun Edwards, WR Dillon Bell, WR Dominic Lovett, TE Brock Bowers, OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, DL Nazir Stackhouse, LB Juman Dumas-Johnson, LB Smael Mondon, DB Kamari Lassiter, DB Malaki Starks.
UAB: QB Jacob Zeno, RB Jermaine Brown, WR Tejhaun Palmer, WR Fred Farrier, WR Strap Hooks, DT Fish McWilliams, DE Michael Fairbanks, OLB Desmond Little, LB Jackson Bratton, Star Keondre Swoopes
Three keys for Georgia
Finish Drives: Smart is not as worried about the offense as some fans seem to be, but he is perturbed that his team is not putting the ball in the end zone as often as he feels he should. Improving that statistic in the first half will help everyone’s feelings on Saturday.
Improve Red Zone Defense: Georgia has allowed touchdowns to be scored in three trips to the red zone in three games, including a rushing touchdown last week by South Carolina. The latter made defensive lineman Zion Logue mad.
Stay Healthy: The Bulldogs have been beset with a myriad of injuries. In fact, Smart told the media that Ron Courson informed him it’s the most he’s ever seen for this time of year.
Injury Update
RB Kendall Milton (knee) Doubtful
RB Roderick Robinson (ankle) Doubtful
OL Amarius Mims (ankle) Out
OL Austin Blaske (knee) Questionable
TE Lawson Luckie (foot) Doubtful
TE Pearce Spurlin (neck) Questionable
RB Branson Robinson (torn patella tendon) Out
WR Ladd McConkey (back) Doubtful
DB Javon Bullard (ankle) Doubtful
DB Chris Peal (turf toe) Doubtful
UAB News and Notes
After missing the first game of the season, Keondre Swoopes has compiled 19 total tackles in two games from his nickel position. Swoopes is averaging 9.5 tackles per game this season and the last time he was in Athens he had a pick-six. Swoopes has been one of the most steady forces on UAB’s defense for the last four years having played in 50 career games with 142 tackles, 15 pass breakups, and four interceptions.
Jacob Zeno opened the season by setting a school record with 38 completions against North Carolina A&T. He followed that up with 33 completions at Georgia Southern, which is tied for second-most in school history.
Running back Jermaine Brown Jr. has been a weapon all over the field for the Blazers and is moving up the career all-purpose yards list. He has 203 all-purpose yards this season and now ranks fifth all-time for career all-purpose yards at UAB.
Prediction
For all the handwringing some have over Carson Beck and the offense, everyone will feel better after Saturday’s game. UAB is not a very good defensive team, and considering Smart has expressed the need to do a better job putting the ball in the end zone, that’s exactly what the Bulldogs will do. Prediction: Georgia 52, UAB 10.