Well, here we are. Georgia versus Alabama for the SEC Championship and at least as far as Georgia is concerned, a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoffs.

For Alabama, that could well depend on what Florida State and Texas do in their respective conference championships.

But first, the Crimson Tide have to beat Georgia, and that certainly will not be an easy task.

The Bulldogs, a 5.5 favorite, have won an SEC-record 29 straight games, while the Crimson Tide’s only loss came back on Week 2 against Texas.

As usual, storylines abound whenever Georgia and Alabama meet, and Saturday’s game is no exception.

For the Bulldogs, it revolves around who may or may not play.

Tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, wide receiver RaRa Thomas, and right guard Tate Ratledge all missed last week’s game at Georgia Tech.

Their return and how effective they will be remain the looming questions for Georgia and its fans.

Alabama has some injury situations too.

Leading rusher Jace McClellan has been extremely limited in practice and is a huge question mark going into the game.

Even if McClellan can go, much of Georgia’s focus will be on quarterback Jalen Milroe. He's one of the most dangerous runners in the country and is completing 55 percent of his deep throws.

But Georgia is no slouch, either.

The Bulldogs are one of only three teams ranked in the Top 10 in both scoring offense (39.6 points per game) and scoring defense (15.8 ppg).

This one’s going to be good.