Preview: Ole Miss at Georgia

If you’ve followed Georgia baseball at all this spring, then you know walks have been a problem.

The Bulldogs rank next-to-last in the SEC with 230, despite the fact their numbers in other key categories rank among the best in the league.

For example:

• Georgia is fifth in team ERA (3.88).

• Fourth in opponent’s batting average (.226)

• Allowed the fifth-fewest hits (377)

• Given up the fifth-fewest home runs (46)

• Tied with Arkansas for sixth in strikeouts (499).

Five times this season, however, the Bulldogs have walked 10 or more opponents in a game, including Tuesday night’s 7-6 loss in 14 innings to Georgia Tech, when Georgia issued a season-high 15 free passes.

Head coach Scott Stricklin—whose Bulldogs entertain No. 11 Ole Miss in a critical three-game set, starting Thursday at Foley Field—was asked about those numbers during Wednesday’s Zoom session with reporters.

Is it an anomaly? Is it something that can be fixed? Exactly what is the deal?

“Coach (pitching coach Sean) Kenny does not allow these guys ever to take the easy route and just throw fastballs down the middle, no matter what,” Stricklin said. “He’s going to make them pitch, and they learn really quick when they come in the fall: you better be able to throw a 2-0 changeup, you better be able to throw a 3-1 breaking ball to get the really good hitters in the league out.”

Stricklin acknowledges the walks are frustrating.

Watching Darryn Pasqua and Nolan Crisp walk the bases loaded in the eighth, setting the Yellow Jackets up for their three-run rally to tie the game was no fun for Georgia fans.

Unfortunately, Stricklin said that’s just part of the process. Injuries have forced the Bulldogs to use eight freshmen hurlers throughout the course of the campaign. For some, pitching to Kenny’s expectations is still a bit of a learning curve.

“As much as we’ve walked people, you look at the ERA, you look at the runs we’ve given up— our pitchers have done a good job getting out some of the jams they’ve created,” Stricklin said. “But the bottom line is, it’s Coach Kenny’s philosophy to make sure these guys learn how to pitch. If you just feed guys fastballs over and over, you’re going to get balls hit really hard.

“You can’t be afraid of contact, but in the same sense, you’ve got to learn how to pitch. So, it’s a little bit of a learning process, but his philosophy is, you’re going to have to learn how to pitch if you’re going to pitch here. We’re just not going to sit back and throw fastballs all the time.”