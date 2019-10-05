Kirby Smart and Jeremy Pruitt agree on one thing as far as Saturday night’s game in Knoxville (7 p.m., ESPN) between No. 3 Georgia and Tennessee is concerned: The familiarity each program has with the other ultimately won’t mean much.

It’s what the players do between the white lines that will.

“Our guys have to play with a passion and energy and enthusiasm to beat the guy across from them, and not make it about what our defensive coordinator calls or what their offensive coordinator calls. I just don't think that matters a whole lot,” Smart said. “At the end of the day, it's blocking, tackling, turnovers, explosive plays, executing, and doing it with a lot of passion.”

Pruitt echoed similar thoughts, not surprising since both coaches cut their teeth working for Nick Saban at Alabama.

“It probably works both ways. With our staffs, we’ve all coached together over the years, so whether it's offensively or defensively, we probably know some of the checks that each team’s accustomed to,” Pruitt said. “At the end of the day, it comes down to blocking, tackling, executing, and taking care of the football. We’re familiar with them, they’re familiar with us, so it’ll be about the details and tangibles of the plays.”

Four games into the season, Georgia’s had fewer areas of concern, while Tennessee (1-3, 0-1) has endured issues on both sides of the ball. Especially at quarterback, where Jarrett Guarantano has struggled with turnovers, which could lead to freshman Brian Maurer getting the start.

For his part, Pruitt isn’t saying.

“We’re not going to give Georgia a scouting report on what we’re doing,” Pruitt said earlier this week. “We’re going to rep the guys that give us the chance to have success.”

Smart said whoever gets the call, his defense will obviously have to be ready to play.

“Obviously, he's a really good athlete, but so is Jarrett. I mean, they both can run the ball and do things with that package. I thought he came in and did a good job,” Smart said. “First series he was in there he did a nice job moving the ball down the field, and he is a good athlete. We know him from high school and have seen him play.”

Smart, who spent all week warning reporters that the Vols are better than their record, believes this for a couple of reasons.

“They play hard. They play physical. You can turn the tape on in the third and fourth quarter and watch how their kids compete, and they play the game the right way,” Smart said. “They've just turned the ball over quite a bit, and it's hurt them some in some games. But they have a good football team, have a lot of players that we recruited, and I have a lot of respect for the coaching staff. I think they do a great job. They're kicking butt in special teams, which will be an extra challenge for us, because we didn't fare as well last time out in special teams.”

Pruitt apparently took the same course where coaches learn to brag about the opposing team accordingly. In regards to the Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0), however, his words may be a bit more believable.

“When you look at Georgia, it’s probably the best Georgia team I can ever remember at this point in time in the season. Very complete on both sides of the ball, and in the kicking (game),” Pruitt said. “Offensively, it starts with Jake Fromm. To me, he does as good of a job as anybody in the country, and maybe as anybody I’ve ever coached against, as far as keeping their offense in a positive situation.