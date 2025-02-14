Preview: No. 21 Missouri at Georgia

Georgia’s second-half woes this season were never on better display than Tuesday night’s debacle at Texas A&M.

Up by nine at the break and later by 11 early in the second half, it looked like the Bulldogs might be on their way to their first conference road win.

But alas. Georgia managed five field goals over the final 20 minutes, while the Aggies used a 25-2 run to put the game away, 69-53.

For those counting, it marked the seventh time in 12 SEC games that the Bulldogs let a game get away after leading at the half.

Sophomore Blue Cain acknowledged it’s a problem.

“I mean, I think that's kind of the million-dollar question that we're trying to figure out,” Cain said. “I think we lose focus, but we just can't do that. We're working on it.”

Fellow sophomore Dylan James said Cain made a good point.

“I agree with what he said,” James said. “Definitely a lack of focus going into that second half, but I think it's just something that we've got to remember and just try to move forward with.”

For Georgia (16-9, 4-8), that next opportunity to make good comes Saturday afternoon when No. 21 Missouri (18-6, 7-4) comes to Stegeman Coliseum (3:30 p.m., SEC Network).

The Bulldogs will have to avoid the same pitfalls that ruined their chances against the Aggies. But after a defensive switch to a matchup zone, Georgia had no answers.

Head coach Mike White was asked about the effect the changeover had and why his Bulldogs were not able to find any offensive answers.

“When we don't shoot it well, I put it on myself. It starts with me and our staff and the decisions we're making, who we're playing, who we're getting shots, when and where, what actions we're running, and how they're defending us and what changes they may or may not be making,” White said after practice. “Some of it is simply the other team playing downhill in front of 15,000 at home and their confidence level, their intensity just increasing because things are going well. A lot of times, again, that's us throwing them the ball, although our ball security has gotten better over the past month.”

However, White said he hasn’t spent much time looking back at Texas A&M.

It’s been all about preparing for Missouri.

“We got back at, I don't know, three in the morning or something like that, and had the day off and spent the whole day watching Missouri,” White said. “We spent the next day meeting on Missouri and practicing, watching film, you know, and those guys obviously trying to catch up. So, it seems like that was a week ago.”

With six regular-season games to go, the Bulldogs need to find some answers quickly.

“We’re just thinking about Missouri,” White said. “I know that's not the answer anyone's looking for. I'm just being honest with you. That's all we talked about today.”