Georgia and Florida could be 0-7 but would still qualify as must-see TV. That’s how fierce this rivalry is after 101 meetings.

Of course, the Bulldogs come into the contest at EverBank Stadium a perfect 7-0, with the Gators a respectable 5-2 following back-to-back wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina.

Georgia is 5-2 against Florida under head coach Kirby Smart, whose Bulldogs face an unranked Gator team for the third straight year.

However, there is one significant difference from last year. Well, actually two.

Jacksonville native Carson Beck will be the quarterback, so it will be interesting to see how the junior responds to playing in a stadium he knows very well.

The other big difference is that Saturday’s contest will mark the first game this season for Georgia without tight end Brock Bowers. He's out for an undetermined amount of time after undergoing tightrope surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain suffered against Vanderbilt.

Bowers enjoyed a huge game last year against the Gators, catching five passes for 154 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s 42-20 win.

Should Georgia win, the Bulldogs would extend their school-record win streak to 25 games and set a new mark for consecutive SEC victories with 24.