WHERE: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky. WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. RECORDS: Georgia 10-0, 7-0; Kentucky 6-4, 3-4 TV/RADIO: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley); Sirius XM (81)

Georgia will look to make it 11-0 Saturday at Kentucky. (Kathryn Skeean/Staff)

The Game

Georgia has wrapped up its fifth SEC East title in six years, but there’s a lot more football to be played and bigger prizes to be won. The Bulldogs will be ready Saturday afternoon. When the season began, this was one of those games that some, including the author of this preview, thought might be a trap game. Ten games into the season, that’s not the sense you get. After losing last week to Vanderbilt, Kentucky is a disappointing 6-4. Despite having one of the league’s better quarterbacks in Will Levis, the Wildcats have struggled offensively. The offensive line has not lived up to previous standards, and that’s put a lot of strain on Levis and an offense that’s not striking a lot of fear into opponents at present. Defensively, Kentucky still displays the same physical traits the Bulldogs are accustomed to seeing from a Mark Stoops-coached team. However, this opportunity might be just what Georgia needs. After back-to-back weeks of preparing for the passing challenges presented by Tennessee and Mississippi State, the Bulldogs can line up against a team whose smash-mouth style of play has not gone the way of the dinosaurs. It’s going to be cold. After playing last week’s game in the mid-to-upper 30s, temperatures Saturday are expected to be in the lower 30s and perhaps upper 20s by the time the game is complete.

Injury Update

OLB Nolan Smith (pec): Out WR AD Mitchell (ankle): Questionable OL Amarius Mims (knee): Probable OLB Darris Smith (undisclosed): questionable DB Dan Jackson (stress fracture): Out OL Earnest Greene (back) Out RB Andrew Paul (ACL): Out

Georgia Players to Watch

QB Stetson Bennett—Bennett currently ranks third among active players in total offensive yards per play at 8.36, which is on pace for a school record (7.69 by Aaron Murray). Bennett is coming off a game in which he completed 25 of 37 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns. For the year, he's completed 223 of 329 passes for 2,895 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has rushed 35 times for 144 yards and seven scores. RB Kenny McIntosh—McIntosh has rushed 92 times for 425 yards and six touchdowns, while catching 31 passes for 322 yards and a score. RB Daijun Edwards—Edwards has 93 carries for 497 yards and seven touchdowns. TE Brock Bowers—Bowers is the only player in the country this season with a rushing touchdown of 75 yards and a receiving touchdown of at least 75 yards. He has 39 catches for 615 yards and four touchdowns, with four rushes for 89 yards and three scores. TE Darnell Washington—A devastating blocker, Washington has 24 catches for 392 yards and one touchdown. WR Ladd McConkey—Has battled a turf toe injury, but it hasn’t slowed him down. He leads the Bulldog wide receivers in receptions with 42 catches for 578 yards and four touchdowns. He also has run the ball five times for 106 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown last week at Mississippi State. Defense LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson—Anchors the defense at middle linebacker with 46 tackles, including 6.5 for lost yardage and three sacks. He also has 16 quarterback pressures. LB Smael Mondon—Third on the team in tackles with 41, including five for losses of 11 yards. CB Kelee Ringo—Sophomore cornerback has an interception to go with three pass breakups. S Christopher Smith—Veteran is the eyes and ears of the secondary, and tied for the team lead in interceptions with two. Made a career-high 13 tackles against Florida. S Malaki Starks—The true freshman is second on the team with 40 tackles, and tied with Christopher Smith for the team lead in interceptions with two. DL Jalen Carter—Finally 100 percent, after being slowed most of the season with various injuries. Carter is making a huge impact on the defensive line. His 17 quarterback hurries are second on the team and he's forced two fumbles (against Tennessee) which leads the team.

Three keys for Georgia

Take advantage of some weak Kentucky pass-pro: Kentucky is tied with LSU for the most sacks allowed in the SEC with 39. That’s been bad news for Wildcat quarterback Will Levis who, despite being considered a first-round draft pick, has not had near the season most expected. Look for Georgia’s defense to display the aggressiveness it did against Tennessee, and dare Levis to make plays. Start fast, put the Wildcats out of their misery early: Former Bulldog head coach Jim Donnan said it best. Nothing good comes from a loss to Vanderbilt. Levis challenged his teammates after the game to “play with hot piss” against the Bulldogs. However, it’s likely to freeze, with temperatures expected in the low-30s. A quick start by Georgia is going to make it very tough, and could in fact cause the Wildcats to call it an afternoon. Run blocking: Georgia needs to do a better job with its interior run blocking. It hasn’t hurt so far, but there’s little doubt Smart would like to see a little stronger effort. Kentucky has done a decent job, holding opponents to 135 yards on the ground on average. Except for nose guard Justin Rogers (6-3, 330), the Wildcats don’t have the biggest defensive front, so maybe the Bulldogs can have more success.

Scouting Kentucky

…The Wildcats continued their streak of holding 13 of their last 14 opponents to 24 points or less, as the defense continues to prove it’s one of the strongest in the conference. The Cats rank 20th in the nation in total defense and 21st in scoring defense. ... On the other side of the ball, quarterback Will Levis is ranked third in the SEC and 25th in the nation in passing efficiency (153.6 rating points), while he is sixth in the league and 29th in the nation in completion percentage (66.1). … Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. now has 3,473 rushing yards in his career after recording his school-record-tying 19th game of 100-plus rushing yards against Vanderbilt. His 3,473 rushing yards in his career are the third-most in program history. … Levis was recently named to the Davey O’Brien Quarterback Class of 2022 and the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10. He also is on the watch lists for the Manning Award, the Maxwell Trophy, CFPA National Performer of the Year, and the Walter Camp Player of the Year. …The Wildcats have had 40 different offensive and defensive players start at least one game this season, which is eighth-most in the nation. New Mexico leads the nation with 49 different starters in 2022. …This is head coach Mark Stoops’ 10th year as head coach at UK, making him the longest-tenured coach in program history. With Kentucky’s win at then-No. 12 Florida on Sept. 10, he surpassed Paul “Bear” Bryant as the winningest head coach in program history and now has a 65-57 overall record. …Stoops is the second-longest tenured active head coach in the SEC, behind Alabama’s Nick Saban, and the 11th-longest in the nation (Football Bowl Subdivision). He has signed a contract extension that will keep him in Lexington through June 2028 with amended financial terms. Stoops began his tenure at Kentucky 12-26 (.316) (2013 - through the first two games of 2016). He has since gone 53-31 (.631) (2016 - present). …The Wildcats’ nationally ranked defense is filled with experienced defenders, including seniors Jacquez Jones, Keidron Smith, DeAndre Square, Tyrell Ajian, and Jordan Wright and juniors J.J. Weaver and Carrington Valentine

Prediction