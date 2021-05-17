Preview: Georgia at Georgia Tech

Georgia has clinched a spot at next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

However, if the Bulldogs (29-20) still want to be playing after that in the NCAA Tournament, it would behoove Scott Stricklin’s squad to finish the final week of the regular season on a strong note.

For Georgia, that begins Tuesday night in Atlanta against Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs host Ole Miss for three starting Thursday. But for a team that needs to count all the victories it can, avenging their early loss to the Yellow Jackets is as important as it gets.

“We’ve got to win this week. If we go 3-1 this week, we win the week, and we’re a postseason team,” Stricklin said. “That’s why Tuesday is a huge game. Tech’s RPI is really good, they’re most likely a postseason team, so getting a road win would be really huge.”

Unfortunately for Georgia, injuries continue to play a role.

Redshirt junior right fielder Connor Tate (.346-10-33) has reached base safely in 28 straight games plus has an 11-game hitting streak, both career highs.

Unfortunately, Tate was hit by a pitch in the ankle, causing his Achilles to swell in last Saturday’s contest against Florida. He missed the final game of the series, ending a streak of 48 consecutive starts this year.

There’s more.

Graduate outfielder Riley King (knee) is also listed as day-to-day with a sore knee. King didn't play last Saturday or Sunday.

Meanwhile, redshirt junior second baseman Josh McAllister (.358-9-25) leads the team in batting and ranks second in home runs in all games as well as SEC games, where he's hitting an identical .358. For the year, he's played in only 34 games, missing a total of 15 contests due to a hamstring injury that has sidelined him on three separate occasions.

This past weekend in the UF series, McAllister batted a team-best .583 (7-for-12) with an RBI and two stolen bases while playing flawless defense.