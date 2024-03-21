It was a tough weekend to be a Georgia pitcher during last weekend’s SEC opener at Kentucky.

With No. 11 Alabama in town for three games, starting Friday at Foley Field, Wes Johnson’s message has been a simple one.

Throw strikes. Er, make that quality strikes.

“We weren’t in the zone enough, but when we were, the term we use is 5-zone, which means in the middle,” said Johnson, who added the goal this week has been simply getting his pitchers back to executing.

“We could talk about this for hours. Off-speed execution,” he said. “We’re throwing it in the zone, but we’re throwing it in the middle of the plate, instead of off. We’ve got to get better at that.”

Starter Leighton Finley agrees.

The sophomore right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits in Saturday’s 9-3 loss, although the Richmond Hill native was also the victim of some bad luck.

A sure-double play glanced off Finley’s foot and led to a big inning by the Wildcats, who outscored Georgia in the three games 37-15.

“Those things are bound to happen. We’ve just got to stay positive and flush it,” Finley said. “Some of the stuff you can’t control, but you can obviously control a lot of it. All you can do is flush it for the next weekend.”

Finley (2-1, 3.38) has another area he’s working on: getting deeper into the games.

In five starts, Finley has only made it through five innings once, due to high pitch counts early in games.

“We’re getting there. I need to be able to go deeper, be able to throw more,” Finley said. “I definitely need to do a better job of finishing them (hitters), getting that third strike, because right now I tend to get in deep counts, and that’s a big thing with my overall pitch count.”

Johnson said he’s spent a lot of time on video work with his pitchers this week to help get them back on track.

“You show them video of themselves having success, which is what we’ve done. It’s kind of like when a guy does something really good, like Zach Harris on Tuesday night. We’ve worked so hard on getting his changeup back. He throws a really good changeup,” Johnson said. “The running joke is when he comes in, it’s good news, bad news.

The good news is you threw your changeup where you’ve been working on. The bad news is you threw it where I wanted you to, now I expect it every time--a joke. My point is that the pitch doesn’t walk away. It doesn’t have legs, but you haven’t lost anything. Maybe as far as your confidence goes, but you haven’t lost anything, you’ve still got the same stuff.”

