Georgia versus Florida.

Even if it were just bragging rights on the line for Saturday’s annual grudge match, the annual war between the Bulldogs and Gators would be a big deal.

Considering this year’s winner takes one step closer to a possible SEC East crown only adds to the fun.

“It’s the way it should be when you look at the SEC East,” Bulldog running back D’Andre Swift said. “Georgia and Florida have been pretty dominant in the East picture for a while, and this game has always had some bearing on who goes to Atlanta. And I think both teams are good, and I think it's what college football is all about.”

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

As far as rivalries go, this one qualifies as one of the more heated you’ll find, starting with the fact that Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart and Florida’s Dan Mullen probably won’t be taking vacations together anytime real soon.

Nevertheless, for whatever personal differences might divide the two, there's definitely respect when it comes to the product on the field.

Considering Mullen’s background is offense and Smart’s is defense just adds to story.

“It's a chess match every time you go against somebody, but it boils down a lot more to players than it does Xs and Os. He always has a very physical football team,” Smart said. “They believe, and they have a commitment to the run game. They always seem like they have downhill, low-center-of-gravity backs. Very similar to what he has now, he had at Mississippi State. Big, physical offensive line; he never abandons the run. He's always going to be able to run the ball.”

But this Gator team can also pass.

When Feleipe Franks’ season suffered a premature end, seldom-used Kyle Trask stepped in and Florida hasn’t missed a beat. In fact, the Gators might actually be a better passing team than they were before.

Since taking over for Franks in the fourth quarter against Kentucky on Sept. 14, Trask has completed 110 of 164 passes for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"All the credit goes to the coaches—coach Mullen and his staff—for just progressing along with me," Trask told sister site GatorsTerritory.com. "He’s making sure I'm ready to go out there, no matter what the stage is."

Mullen agrees.

"He’s played in some tough road atmospheres. He’s played in some big games already," Mullen said. "I feel pretty confident. He knows what he’s doing.”

Of course, it helps having what’s arguably the deepest group of wide receivers in the SEC.

“He’s got as good a wideout group as he's ever had, that I can remember. And he's using those guys' skill sets. He highlights those wideouts he has because he has so many,” Smart said. “I don't know how to better say it better: He has a complete offensive package right now with what he has, so he has the ability to use all those guys. And he's doing a good job offensively.”

The Bulldogs hope to be able to say the same after Saturday’s game is complete.

Jake Fromm struggled big-time in the loss to South Carolina, turning the ball over four times (three interceptions, one fumble) and attempting only 12 passes during the Bulldogs’ rain-soaked win over Kentucky.

If Georgia wants to beat Florida for the third straight year, Fromm will obviously need to play well, something he’s actually done in his two previous contests against the Orange and Blue. He has completed a combined 21 of 31 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

Of course, a strong ground game will also be needed, and that’s an area the Bulldogs have excelled at for most of the year, averaging 236.9 yards per game, led by D’Andre Swift, who has rushed 110 times for 752 yards and seven scores.

Swift says he’s ready.

“I think every week in the SEC, you're getting a matchup like this. It seems like for the next two or three weeks it will continue to happen, because you have really good football teams in our league,” Swift said. “I think when you strap it on in our league, you better come ready to play, because week in, week out, you're going to have to play in big-time matchups.