After a Notre Dame game in which everyone saw Jake Fromm begging for the play call to come in, it was evident from the first drive the offense wanted to pick up the tempo. Now, going full no-huddle and snapping the ball with ample time remaining on the play clock is not something you are going to see from this offense unless the situation dictates it, a la end of the first half, but the offense was definitively lining up on the ball quicker and moving with a greater sense of urgency. It works for Fromm.