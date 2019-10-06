Postgame thoughts and observations
Brent Rollins of Pro Football Focus gives us his take on Georgia's 43-14 win over Tennessee in Knoxville.
Another road and SEC East victory was sealed with Eric Stokes delivering the proverbial knock-out punch on Tennessee QB Brian Maurer, with a crushing hit/sack that Tae Crowder picked up and scored (with a big assist from the referee). While many of us on the site predicted the Bulldogs would give up in the 10-14 range, we certainly did not expect to see those points come so quickly. Though, as has been the case during the Kirby Smart era, the defense adjusted and shut down the Volunteers the remainder of the game.
Tempo
After a Notre Dame game in which everyone saw Jake Fromm begging for the play call to come in, it was evident from the first drive the offense wanted to pick up the tempo. Now, going full no-huddle and snapping the ball with ample time remaining on the play clock is not something you are going to see from this offense unless the situation dictates it, a la end of the first half, but the offense was definitively lining up on the ball quicker and moving with a greater sense of urgency. It works for Fromm.
