Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.

Scenes from Georgia's 30-15 win over Texas on Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas. 

Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread of Georgia at Texas... Inside!

UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the Texas game.

AUSTIN, Texas - We're live from Texas as No. 5 Georgia takes on the top-ranked Texas Longhorns.

Published Oct 20, 2024
Postgame Overreaction Show: Georgia vs. Texas
Paul Maharry  •  UGASports
Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi discuss the 30-15 victory for the Georgia Bulldogs. Even with a big victory, there were still things to overreact to.

