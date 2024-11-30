Advertisement
Published Nov 30, 2024
Postgame Overreaction Show: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Paul Maharry  •  UGASports
Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi try to wrap their heads around how Georgia just won this game, 44-42. Fans from all around the country join in to give their opinions.

