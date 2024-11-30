Postgame Overreaction Show: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi try to wrap their heads around how Georgia just won this game, 44-42. Fans from all around the country join in to give their opinions.
Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi try to wrap their heads around how Georgia just won this game, 44-42. Fans from all around the country join in to give their opinions.
Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi try to wrap their heads around how Georgia just won this game, 44-42.
Georgia's defense struggled against Georgia Tech, but made just enough plays to escape with a win.
Walk-on Dan Jackson made two of the biggest defensive plays of the night for Georgia Friday night.
Watch Kirby Smart following Georgia's 44-42 eight-overtime win over Georgia Tech.
Following Tech's loss to Georgia, head coach Brent Key and players Kyle Efford and Haynes King met with the media.
Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi try to wrap their heads around how Georgia just won this game, 44-42.
Georgia's defense struggled against Georgia Tech, but made just enough plays to escape with a win.
Walk-on Dan Jackson made two of the biggest defensive plays of the night for Georgia Friday night.