Nolan Smith's pregame speech helps ignite Bulldogs

Stetson Bennett did not want to reveal what Nolan Smith said to his teammates before taking the field for Saturday’s huge SEC game against top-ranked Tennessee. “I think I’ll just keep that here,” Bennett said with a smile. Whatever he said, it had an effect as Georgia remained undefeated by outplaying top-ranked Tennessee, 27-13. “Him not being able to be out there with us, that hurt him a lot,” linebacker Smael Mondon said. “He just told us to leave nothing on the table.” Message received. The Bulldogs held Tennessee and its top-ranked offense to just 289 total yards, collecting six sacks against quarterback Hendon Hooker, who completed 23 of 33 passes for 195 yards but no touchdowns. “It gave us the jitters because we know what type of player he is,” defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse said. “We know how much he cares about this program; all the blood, sweat and tears he’s shed for this program. It means a lot and makes us want to go out and do it for him.” Defensive back Javon Bullard agreed. “Nolan, he gives so much to this university,” Bullard said. “We’ve got nothing but love and respect for him. I’m so happy he was here and we got the W for him. Smith, who suffered a torn right pec, watched the game from the sideline with his right arm in a sling. He wore a black t-shirt with Bennett’s name on the back. “There were a lot of guys who spoke up and said, 'Hey, this guy (Smith) would be out there giving his all for us. The thing we can do is come out and compete and play for him.' Nolan is unique,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Nolan plays for the University of Georgia. And every kid we've got plays for the University of Georgia, but Nolan Smith cares dearly about this university. He would give anything. He'd probably rather play with that arm if it meant hurting him in the NFL draft. He didn't care. He wants to win. He's a competitor, and those guys are hard to find and rare. His messaging and presence, I told him he could impact this game just getting guys to go line up faster."

Injury Update

Outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. left the game in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury. He did not return. Smart did not have any details, other than to say that Beal went for X-rays. Outside linebacker Mykel Williams went down in the second quarter but walked off under his power before returning to the game on the Bulldogs’ next defensive series. Wide receiver AD Mitchell (high ankle sprain) missed his sixth game. Left guard Xavier Truss (toe) dressed but did not play. Offensive tackle Amarius Mims (knee) dressed but did not play.

Arian Smith's catch gets ball rolling

Fans have been waiting for the Bulldogs to take advantage of Arian Smith’s blazing speed. Saturday, the Bulldogs did just that, when Bennett completed a 50-yard pass to Smith on the Bulldogs’ second offensive possession to set up the game’s first touchdown. “I was so proud of him,” Smart said. “He’s been through so much. He was even in a black jersey this week, but came back from that to be able to play.” It was just his second catch all year, but set up Bennett’s 13-yard run for a 7-3 lead.

This and that

… Georgia improves to 3-5 all-time against the No. 1 ranked team in school history. The other wins over No. 1 teams came against Florida (28-3 in Jacksonville) in 1985 and Alabama (33-18) for the 2022 CFP National Championship. … Saturday marked the highest-ranked matchup in the history of Sanford Stadium with No. 3 Georgia beating No. 1 Tennessee (CFP rankings). Sanford Stadium opened in 1929. … The Bulldogs now have won 24 straight regular season games, including their last 17 SEC games, in that span. … Georgia now leads the Tennessee series 27-23-2. They have won six in a row, all by double digits. … Smart is now 6-1 against Tennessee and 75-15 overall. .. Georgia is now 4-1 as the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. In 2017, Georgia made the playoff as the No. 3 seed and went 1-1, outlasting No. 2 Oklahoma in double overtime in the Rose Bowl before falling in overtime to No. 4 Alabama for the national title. Last year, Georgia again was No 3 in the playoff and beat No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl and defeated No. 1 Alabama 33-18 for the 2022 CFP national title. … Georgia came in ranked second nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 10.5 points a game, while Tennessee came in leading the nation in scoring at 49.4 ppg. The Bulldogs built a 24-6 halftime lead and ultimately won 27-13. … The 13 points were the lowest scored by the Vols under coach Josh Heupel. …The Vols finished with 289 yards of total offense on 75 plays. They came in with a nation-leading average of 553 ypg. … The Bulldogs have not allowed a TD in the first quarter this year, just three field goals. For only the second time in the Heupel era, Tennessee was held without a touchdown in the first quarter, They didn’t get a TD until 4:15 left in the game, which made it 27-13 after the extra point. … Freshman Malaki Starks had a team-best and career-high 10 tackles, while Kelee Ringo and Javon Bullard had seven apiece. … Georgia had 10 sacks on the year and posted a season-high seven. Tennessee had allowed only 13 on the year. … Jamon Dumas-Johnson (third of the year), Jalen Carter (first), Warren Brinson (first), Trezmen Marshall (first of season/career), Javon Bullard (first two of season/career) and Rian Davis (first of season/career) each collected sacks today. … Georgia came in averaging 41.8 ppg and 530.1 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs finished with 387 yards on 62 plays. At halftime, the Bulldogs had 306 yards of offense on 37 plays. … Bennett finished 17-for-25 passing with 257 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown. Bennett had a big first half, completing 15 of 21 passes for 226 yards and scoring all three of his touchdowns. His rushing touchdown was the sixth of the season and the 10th of his career. Bennett connected for a 37-yard touchdown to Ladd McConkey (five receptions for 94 yards, one touchdown) to give Georgia a 14-3 edge. … Senior Kenny McIntosh had 10 rushes for 52 yards, plus he had two catches for 57 yards, including a career-long 49-yarder. … Arian Smith had a 52-yard catch. His only other catch this season was a 7-yarder against Missouri. Today marked just his fifth game this season due to injury. … Junior Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (three receptions, 20 yards, one touchdown) caught a five-yard touchdown to make it 21-3 with 14:17 left in the first half. It was his first this year and second overall, with the other covering 32 yards when he broke his leg against Florida in 2020. … Georgia went 4 for 4 in the red zone with two touchdowns and two field goals. Entering Saturday, the Bulldogs led the nation in red zone offense, scoring 98 percent of the time, and now are 50 for 51, with 35 touchdowns and 15 field goals. … Tennessee went 2 for 3 in the red zone (36-yard field goal, turnover on downs, touchdown) as the Bulldogs came in ranked second nationally in red zone defense, limiting opponents to scoring just 64 percent of the time. … Freshman punter Brett Thorson’s first effort was a career-best 75 yards and was downed at the 1-yard line. It was his 12th out of 19 punts this year to be placed inside the 20. The 75-yarder tied for the 10th longest in Georgia history, and the longest since Drew Butler’s 75-yarder against Okla. State in 2009. Tennessee wound up punting from its own 1-yard line after running three plays for a total of zero yards. Georgia would field the punt/fair catch at the Tennessee 37. It led to a 37-yard TD catch on the first play from Bennett to McConkey for a 14-3 edge. “I told him he worked it like a boomerang from Australia. It was sidewinding,” Smart said. “I kept saying get out of bounds. Get out of bounds. It was a hell, a hell of a kick by him. That was a big momentum swing.” Thorson punted four times for a 50.3-yard average. … Senior kicker Jack Podlesny tallied nine points, going 2-for-2 in FGs (19 and 38 yards) and 3 for 3 on extra points. He handled kickoffs too. … Georgia is even in turnover margin on the year, while Tennessee is an SEC-best plus-8. The Bulldogs lost two fumbles but picked off Hooker and recovered a fumble. … Georgia running back Daijun Edwards lost a fumble on its opening possession, which was recovered by Tennessee at the UGA 48. It led to a field goal. … Opponents now have scored 29 points off 11 Bulldog turnovers. The Bulldogs have scored 41 points off 11 turnovers. … In the second quarter with 4:52 left, Kelee Ringo notched his first interception of the year (in the end zone) and the third of his career. It led to a field goal. ... In the third quarter, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter forced a fumble, and it was recovered by redshirt freshman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins at the Tennessee 37. Georgia running back Branson Robinson then fumbled it back then fumbled it back to Tennessee on the next play. Tennessee would then turn it over on downs. …Kendall Milton (hamstring) returned after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. …Right guard Tate Ratledge entered the injury tent in the first quarter but did not miss any playing time. …Warren Ericson and Devin Willock rotated at left guard, with Truss out with a toe injury. For Willock, it was his first career start. … Georgia wore a special uniform patch honoring the legendary Bulldog coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, who passed away last Friday, Oct. 28 at the age of 90. Also, for the second Saturday in a row, Georgia had helmet decals to honor one of the greatest athletes ever in Charley Trippi, who passed away on Oct. 19 at the age of 100. Also, unique markings were present on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium, a moment of silence was observed, and a special video was played.

