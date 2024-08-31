High praise for Malaki Starks

ATLANTA – Head coach Kirby Smart said Malaki Starks' second-half interception reminded him of another Bulldog famous for jaw-dropping interceptions – Hall of Famer Champ Bailey. “I told Champ before the game that I thought Malaki has a lot of the same traits,” said Smart. It was an incredible play, one that saw the Jefferson native twist his body in mid-air before coming down with the ball. Jalon Walker was impressed. “Let me tell you about that,” Walker said. “I’m on the field and I’m just covering my guy, and then I see Cade (Klubnik) throw the ball and I’m like, ‘OK this is a 50-50 ball. I saw him twist and catch that ball, and I just took off in a spring. That’s probably my fastest GPS time I've ever had all game. That was insane. That was an incredible catch.” Quarterback Carson Beck was equally amazed. “Me and Tate (Ratledge) look right at each other, lock eyes, and we were like ‘Oh, my gosh,” Beck said. “It’s crazy what he’s able to do. I’m so proud of him.”

Big day for Jalon Walker

If Saturday’s game is an indication, junior Jalon Walker is in for some kind of year. His two-sack effort while playing both inside and outside linebacker in Saturday’s 34-3 win over Clemson was just one of the defensive storylines for the Bulldogs, who held the Tigers to just 188 total yards. “Like Coach Smart was saying, we do have various packages where I’m at inside linebacker and there are packages when I’m at outside linebacker,” Walker said. “I feel like I had a great week doing that, keying on those details of what I really need to do. I felt that paid off today.” That wasn’t all. Also in the third quarter, Walker recorded back-to-back tackles for lost yardage to stop another drive by Clemson, which only passed midfield twice in the game. “We've had to get uncomfortable as coaches to use his skill set, and I think the defensive staff has done a great job of finding ways that he can be successful,” Smart said. “Mykel (Williams) and him both are really good football players, and they both need to be on the field. They don't need to share time.”

As expected, no Trevor Etienne

Running back Trevor Etienne dressed out but did not play in Saturday’s game while he served a suspension due to his arrest last March. “You know we don’t talk about those things,” Smart told a reporter. “It’s a good try, though. I’m focused on how our guys played today, and that’s the focus and energy I’m putting it towards. I appreciate your question.”

Injury Update

• Mykel Williams left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Fortunately, Smart said the X-rays were negative. • Defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod (abdominal strain) did not dress out. • Defensive tackle Jordan Hall (leg) did not dress out. • Running back Roderick Robinson (toe) did not dress out. • Star Joenel Aguero did not play due to what Smart said after the game was a muscle pull. “It happened on (last) Saturday, and we didn't know. He didn't go Monday. He didn't go Tuesday,” Smart said. “He walked through Wednesday, but we we're all messed up because now we're having to not move one person in his spot, we're having to move Malaki, then Dan (Jackson), then KJ (Bolden) And it's like it was really scary because we didn't have the volume of reps with that make-up.” • JaCorey Thomas started in Aguero’s place, but Starks played most of the time at the position after that. • Defensive tackle Warren Brinson suffered an ankle injury in the first half and did not return. “Warren's was more of a contusion of some kind. I don't want to say high ankle, but it was above the ankle,” Smart said. “It was more calf, in there where he got stepped on he felt like.” • Dillon Bell had to leave the game for cramping.

Smart bites his tongue

During his postgame press conference, Smart was asked about his team’s offseason incidents, followed by a question about the culture in his locker room. “I think it’s (culture) is awesome. I wish you could talk to our players. I wish you all could live in there and see all our guys day-to-day and see Thomas Settles and Bryant Gant and all the people that stand up in front of our team and talk about connection and share their experiences,” Smart said. “I mean, there's two of them sitting right there. You can ask them. They'll tell you.” That wasn’t all. “What you know on the inside is a lot more than what people can paint pictures to be outside,” Smart said. “People use it in negative recruiting, and they throw it out there, and it comes back to bite them, too.”

This and that