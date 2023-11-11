Bulldogs headed back to SEC Championships, but focus on Tennessee

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are going back to the SEC Championship after beating No. 9 Ole Miss Saturday night. For those counting, that’s six out of the last seven seasons the Bulldogs will be heading to Atlanta, the best such streak in SEC history after once against capturing the SEC East crown. Alabama will be the opponent after the Crimson Tide rolled Kentucky in Lexington earlier Saturday, 49-21. However, head coach Kirby Smart is not about to begin thinking about Alabama, scoffing at the notion his support will go ahead and start work on the game set for Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “Nah, nah. The support staff will be looking at Tennessee and Georgia Tech,” Smart said. “There’s nothing different logistically. (Sunday) we’ll wake up and go to work on Tennessee.” With apologies to Paul Johnson, Smart and the Bulldogs have other fish to fry first. Tennessee is up next Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30, CBS). The Vols were drubbed by Missouri, 36-7, but still remember last year’s beatdown by the Bulldogs. Of course, after that, it’s the season-ender at Georgia Tech before Georgia will turn its attention to the Crimson Tide, thanks to winning the program’s third-straight SEC East crown. “It’s the expectation, man,” Smart said. “That’s what we expect.”

Injury Update

Georgia lost cornerback Julian Humphrey in the second quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his shoulder. He did not return. Smart did not have a diagnosis when asked. “It might be a stinger, but I’m not sure,” Smart said. Sources told UGASports that Humphrey may have suffered a broken clavicle. In the third quarter, wide receiver Ladd McConkey suffered a minor ankle injury. The junior was seen limping slightly after coming out of the injury tent. He did not return. Fortunately, the injury does not appear serious. “I just rolled it,” said McConkey, who was brought to the post-game interview session. Players are typically not brought to interviews with serious injuries. Also: …Defensive tackle Warren Brinson came out of the game with a calf strain, per Smart, and did not return. Backup defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson also suffered an undisclosed injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. …Daylen Everette, who started the game at corner opposite of starter Kamari Lassiter, played the rest of the game. …As expected, Jamon Dumas-Johnson was not available after breaking a bone in his forearm last week against Missouri. Freshman C.J. Allen started in his place. …Right tackle Amarius Mims returned to action for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain against South Carolina. He did not start but played extensively in the game.



Offensive News and Notes

…Georgia finished with a season-high 611 yards of total offense on 61 plays. …Quarterback Carson Beck finished 18-for-25 for 306 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He went 13-for-15 for 214 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the first half. …Senior running back Kendall Milton rushed for a career-high 127 yards on only nine carries (14.1 avg.) with a career-high two touchdowns. He had a 51-yard rush that tied his career high, versus LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship Game. He posted a seven-yard touchdown run to make it 28-14. In the 3rd quarter, he added a 33-yard touchdown to make it 35-14. He has seven touchdowns on the year and 16 for his career. …McConkey had a team-high 81 yards on four catches, including a 29-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 with 3:09 left in the first quarter. It was his second of the year and 14th of his career. …Junior RaRa Thomas (two receptions 54 yards) had a 44-yard catch to help set up Georgia’s first score. Junior Dominic Lovett (four catches., 77 yards) had a career-long 43-yard catch. …Georgia went 4-for-4 in scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions in the first half to build a 28-14 lead before the fifth drive ended with an interception. …The Bulldogs were successful on their first possession with a 75-yard touchdown drive in six plays in 3:02, capped by a 1-yard run by Daijun Edwards. On the third possession, with the game tied at 14, the Bulldogs went on top 21-14, going 75 yards on eight plays in 4:18, capped by another one-yard run from Edwards, giving him 10 for the year and 21 for his career. He has had four games this year with at least two rushing touchdowns.

Defensive News and Notes

…The Rebels came in averaging 38.8 ppg and were held to 17 points, finishing with 352 yards of total offense on 69 plays. …Ole Miss finished 6-for-15 on 3rd down and 2-for-4 on 4th down. …The Rebels became the fourth straight SEC team (and fifth overall) to score a touchdown on their opening drive versus Georgia to take a 7-0 lead, going 11 plays in 75 yards in 4:30. The Rebels scored a touchdown on their 3rd possession to tie the game at 14 with 14:16 left in the 2nd quarter. Their next and final score was a field goal, and it came in the 4th quarter with 8:50 remaining to make it a 45-17 contest. …Freshman C.J. Allen had a career-high and team-best nine tackles plus a sack while senior Tykee Smith was next with six. …Junior Javon Bullard notched his second interception in as many games. Georgia is plus-three in turnover margin this year after getting one interception and also having an interception. Ole Miss came in tonight with an SEC-best plus-eight in turnover margin.

Special Teams News and Notes

…Freshman kicker Peyton Woodring made a 27-yard FG and was 7-for-7 on PATs for 10 points. He is now 18-for-21 in FG on the year and 50-for-50 on point after kicks . He leads the team with 104 points. The Georgia freshman record for most points kicking now belongs to Woodring as the previous mark was 95 by Blair Walsh in 2008, when he made 15-of-23 field goals and was 50-for-50 on PATs. …Sophomore punter Brett Thorson had one punt for 41 yards. Jared Zirkel handled the kickoffs.

Miscellaneous News and Notes