Another huge game by Brock Bowers

Before Saturday’s game against Kentucky, quarterback Carson Beck was asked to give his take on tight end Brock Bowers. “He’s super-human,” Beck said. “He makes plays over, and over again. There are some plays, you get it to him, and you think he may get three or four yards. Then he takes it 25. It’s insane. It’s definitely great to have someone like that on your side.” Bowers quickly brushed off Beck’s comment after the game. “No, no, not at all,” laughed Bowers, whose performance in Saturday’s 51-13 rout of Kentucky was certainly worthy of Beck’s praise. For the third straight game, Bowers proved too much to handle for the opposing team. Bowers posted his third straight 100-yard game, leading all Bulldog receivers with seven catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. The 100-yard game was the 10th of his career. Kentucky certainly had no answers. Bowers was open by 15 yards when he hauled in a 49-yard catch in the second quarter. He was just getting started. Beck added to his totals in the third quarter, grabbing two more passes for 25 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown and a 41-13 lead. He now has 36 catches for 545 yards and is well on his way to catching Terrence Edwards for the most single-season yards receiving in school history. He now has 2,369 career receiving yards, which moves him to sixth in school history. Also, he has 24 career touchdown receptions, which ranks second.

Injury Update

…Offensive lineman Amarius Mims (ankle) and running back Roderick Robinson (ankle) did not dress out; both players are out of their protective boots. …Freshman defensive lineman Jamall Jarrett did not dress out. He was seen wearing a boot on the Georgia sideline. …The Bulldogs received a scare in the second quarter when Bowers entered the injury tent. Bowers remained in the tent for almost five minutes before exiting with a bandage over his right calf. He returned to the game two plays later. …Center Sedrick Van Pran also had to exit the game in the second quarter. Van Pran was able to walk off the field under his own power. He was replaced by redshirt sophomore Jared Wilson before re-entering the game in the third quarter. ...Defensive tackle Jonathan Jefferson went down in the fourth quarter, but walked off the field under his own power.

“We don’t measure ourselves against our competition, we measure ourselves against ourselves.” — Kirby Smart

Big games for RaRa Thomas, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Bowers was not the only Bulldog receiver to enjoy a big game. Wide receivers RaRa Thomas and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint did as well. Thomas came into the game with nine catches for 167 yards, but finished Saturday with five for 63. One of his catches was of an impressive 15-yard touchdown, after leaping high to pull in the pass and still managing to keep his left foot inbounds. “He’s a guy who can change our offense. Obviously, Brock is special and Carson is having a good year, but it loosens the defense up when you’ve got a guy over there who can win some one-on-ones,” Smart said. “If he comes to life and keeps growing like he has, he makes us harder to defend.” Rosemy-Jacksaint was even more impressive. The senior finished with four catches for 99 yards, including a 40-yarder from Beck for Georgia’s first score.

“I don’t care." — Kirby Smart when asked if he felt his team proved it was still the No. 1 team

Woodring's confidence growing

After a slow start to the season, freshman kicker Peyton Woodring is finding his range. Woodring was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, converting kicks of 36, 42, and 32 yards against the Wildcats. The Louisiana native is now 9 of 12 on the year. He finished with 17 points.

This and that