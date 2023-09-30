Postgame News and Notes
McConkey makes up for lost time
AUBURN, Ala. – Ladd McConkey wore the widest grin inside the cramped post-game interview room following Georgia’s 27-20 win at Auburn.
After playing for the first time all year with a balky back, who could blame him?
“I’ve been itching to get back out there, because it sucks watching everybody play,” McConkey said. “I thought I’ve been doing a pretty good job, keeping everybody level-headed, and being as supportive as I could on the sideline.”
The junior contributed more than some anticipated. Although he did not start, McConkey played a significant role, finishing second on the team in catches with four for 38 yards.
Two of those catches enabled the Bulldogs to convert third downs into firsts.
“Somebody asked me what the key to converting on third down is, and it’s converting on first and second downs first,” McConkey said. “Third downs (conversions) are hard to get, but we’ve been harping on it in practice, and it paid off.”
Teammates were obviously thrilled to have him back.
“Just having him out there was such a boost for us,” fellow wide receiver Dillon Bell said. “I can’t wait to see much more of him the rest of the year.”
As it pertains to his back, McConkey acknowledged the injury has been frustrating.
“I’d let it heal, then I’d tweak it again,” McConkey explained. “Finally, I just decided to let it get completely healthy, whatever it takes, and then get back out there, because it’s a long season.”
Other injured Bulldogs return
McConkey wasn’t the only injured Bulldog who returned to the field.
Not only was safety Javon Bullard present after missing the two games with an ankle sprain; he started Saturday’s contest.
Other Bulldogs returning included tight end Pearce Spurlin III (neck sprain) and Lawson Luckie (ankle), along with running back Kendall Milton.
Neither Spurlin nor Luckie saw action.
…RaRa Thomas went to the injury tent after making a big third-down catch before emerging.
This and that
…With Saturday’s 27-20 win, Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) has extended its school record for consecutive victories now to 22. The streak began during the 2021 season (Dec. 31) when the Bulldogs beat No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in a CFP semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl.
…The Bulldogs extended their school record for consecutive regular season wins to 32, which leads all of FBS, and is the second longest active streak in the NCAA behind DIII Mount Union (58 straight). This Georgia streak began during the 2020 season with a 31-24 win over Miss. State. on Nov. 21.
… Georgia now has won 21 regular season SEC games in a row dating to a 31-24 win over Mississippi State on Nov. 21, 2020. The school record is 23, set during a stretch from 1980-83.
… Quarterback Carson Beck finished 23-for-33 for 313 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the win. On the 2nd possession of the game, Beck threw his 2nd interception of the year, as Auburn got it at the UGA 48 and the Tigers turned it into a touchdown and a 10-0 lead. On Georgia’s next possession, Beck directed an 11-play, 56-yard drive in 5:11 to trim the deficit to 10-7. After the defense held the Tigers, Georgia’s fourth possession resulted in a game-tying 37-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring culminating a 10-play, 61-yard drive in 3:55.
… For the 2nd time this year, Georgia had a 98-yard TD drive (UT-Martin). Today’s covered 10 plays in 4:24 to tie the contest at 17. On the next possession, Georgia started at the nine and went 71 yards before Woodring made a 38-yard field goal for a 20-17 edge.
… Georgia took its first lead with 10:57 left in the contest (20-17).
The game was tied at 20 with 6:21 left. Then, the Bulldogs went ahead 27-20 with a 75-yard drive on seven plays capped by a Brock Bowers 40-yard catch in 3:29 with 2:52 left in the contest. It gave Bowers a career-high 157 receiving yards and 9th career 100+ yard game.
… Senior running back Daijun Edwards had 76 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, while sophomore Bell had 25 rushing yards on four carries.
… Georgia’s longest play of the first half was a 41-yard kickoff return by redshirt sophomore Mekhi Mews that helped set up the first touchdown. He came in averaging 30.8 yards per kickoff return this season and finished today with three for 80 yards.
… Georgia had two turnovers (interception, Fumble) that led to two touchdowns.
… The Bulldogs went 4-for-4 (two touchdowns, two field goals) in the red zone while Auburn went 3-for-4 (two touchdown, field gal, downs). Coming in today, Georgia was 19-for-22 in the Red Zone with 15 touchdowns, while opponents were 7-for-8 with six touchdown.
… Auburn finished with 307 yards on 63 plays. The Tigers were the first team since LSU (275 yards) in 2018 to rush for at least 200 yards against the Bulldogs, as they had 219. The Tigers became the first team this season to score on the Bulldogs in the third quarter, going 32 yards for a TD following a turnover.
… With the game tied at 10, Auburn went for a 4th-and-1 at the UGA 12 and was stopped led by junior Jamon Dumas-Johnson.
… Leading tacklers: Juniors Smael Mondon tied career high with 11 plus a sack while Javon Bullard had a career-high nine.
… Senior Tykee Smith had his first sack of the year and second of his career, plus made three tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss.
… Redshirt sophomore Xavian Sorey notched his first career sack and had two tackles.
… Auburn quarterback Peyton Thorne had a 61-yard keeper to the UGA 30, the longest rush and play by an opponent this season.
…. Auburn turned two turnovers into 14 points as those drives covered just 32 and 48 yards.
… Sophomore Malaki Starks sealed the victory with his second interception of the year on a 4th-and-9 at the AU 48. He made five tackles.
… Sophomore Dylan Fairchild (LG), normally #53, wore #77 today in honor of his late teammate Devin Willock. A different Bulldog offensive lineman will be wearing #77 each game this season.
… Through two SEC games this year, Georgia’s average margin of victory is 8.5 points. The past two years, Georgia has posted back-to-back 8-0 marks in SEC action with the average margin of victory of 25.5 (2022) and 31.9 (2021).