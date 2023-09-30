McConkey makes up for lost time

AUBURN, Ala. – Ladd McConkey wore the widest grin inside the cramped post-game interview room following Georgia’s 27-20 win at Auburn. After playing for the first time all year with a balky back, who could blame him? “I’ve been itching to get back out there, because it sucks watching everybody play,” McConkey said. “I thought I’ve been doing a pretty good job, keeping everybody level-headed, and being as supportive as I could on the sideline.” The junior contributed more than some anticipated. Although he did not start, McConkey played a significant role, finishing second on the team in catches with four for 38 yards. Two of those catches enabled the Bulldogs to convert third downs into firsts. “Somebody asked me what the key to converting on third down is, and it’s converting on first and second downs first,” McConkey said. “Third downs (conversions) are hard to get, but we’ve been harping on it in practice, and it paid off.” Teammates were obviously thrilled to have him back. “Just having him out there was such a boost for us,” fellow wide receiver Dillon Bell said. “I can’t wait to see much more of him the rest of the year.” As it pertains to his back, McConkey acknowledged the injury has been frustrating. “I’d let it heal, then I’d tweak it again,” McConkey explained. “Finally, I just decided to let it get completely healthy, whatever it takes, and then get back out there, because it’s a long season.”

Ladd McConkey had four catches for 38 yards Saturday. (Kathryn Skeean/Staff)

Other injured Bulldogs return

McConkey wasn’t the only injured Bulldog who returned to the field. Not only was safety Javon Bullard present after missing the two games with an ankle sprain; he started Saturday’s contest. Other Bulldogs returning included tight end Pearce Spurlin III (neck sprain) and Lawson Luckie (ankle), along with running back Kendall Milton. Neither Spurlin nor Luckie saw action. …RaRa Thomas went to the injury tent after making a big third-down catch before emerging.

This and that