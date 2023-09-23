Postgame News and Notes
Injury update
It appears that defensive end Mykel Williams will be back on the field sooner rather than later after missing Saturday night’s 49-21 win over UAB.
According to head coach Kirby Smart, the sophomore missed the game because he was “sick,” but expects him to play next week against Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS).
“Yeah, he’s sick. I hope to get him back next week,” Smart said after the game. “I hate it for him, because he’s a really good player, but he wasn’t able to play. We expect him to be back next week.”
Williams was replaced by Tramel Walthour.
In other injury news:
…Safety Javon Bullard (ankle) missed his second straight game. Dan Jackson started in his place.
…Running back Kendall Milton (knee) did not dress out. According to Smart, Milton had not progressed enough as a game-time decision.
…Running back Roderick Robinson (ankle) wore a boot on his left foot and did not play.
…Tight end Lawson Luckie (ankle) dressed out for the first time this year, but did not play.
…Tight end Pearce Spurlin III (AC sprain) did not dress out.
…Marvin Jones II, who missed last week with an illness, dressed out and played.
…Wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) missed his fourth straight game. Smart did say that McConkey was able to do some running in practice last week, albeit in a black jersey.
…Offensive lineman Austin Blaske (knee) dressed out, but did not play.
…Wide receiver Cole Speer did not dress out.
…Freshman safety Chris Peal (turf toe) dressed out for the first time this year.
…Linebacker E.J. Lightsey did not dress out.
…Wide receiver DeNylon Morrissette did not dress out.
This and that
… Georgia returns to action next Saturday with a road game at Auburn. Game time is 3:30 on CBS.
… Left tackle Earnest Greene III wore the No. 77 jersey in honor of the late Devin Willock.
… In Saturday’s 49-21 win, Georgia tallied a season-high 581 yards of total offense on 76 plays. In the first half, the Bulldogs gained 322 yards on 40 plays in building a 28-14 lead. Georgia scored a touchdown on its first possession of a game for the first time this season. The Bulldogs went 75 yards on six plays in 2:51 for a 7-0 lead. The drive was capped by a 12-yard pass from Carson Beck to Arian Smith. After UAB tied the game at 7, Georgia responded with a 72-yard touchdown drive on nine plays in 4:04 for a 14-7 edge. Also, Georgia went 92 yards on seven plays in 2:32 to build a 21-7 lead. This drive featured a 41-yard touchdown catch by junior Brock Bowers, who finished with a team-leading 120 yards on nine catches and a pair of scores.
… In three quarters of play, junior quarterback Beck went 22-for-32 for a career-high 337 yards and career-high three touchdowns. He also had a one-yard TD plunge. He was followed by Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, who saw action in the final quarter.
… Senior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had a career-high 94 receiving yards on three catches, including a career-long 50-yarder.
… The Bulldogs ran for 188 yards on 36 carries with four touchdowns. Senior running back Daijun Edwards had a team-high 66 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. Senior Sevaughn Clark notched his first career rushing touchdown, covering seven yards.
… Saturday marked Bowers’ eighth career game of at least 100 yards receiving and seventh time with two touchdowns in a game. He has 22 career touchdown catches which is third in school history. Bowers went over the 2,000 yards receiving career mark in the second quarter. He is one of only 10 Bulldogs to have at least 2,000 career receiving yards and currently has 2,079, which ranks ninth.
… Georgia went 6-for-6 (six touchdowns) in the red zone while UAB went 3-for-4 (three touchdowns, 1 downs). Coming in tonight, Georgia was 13-for-16 in the red zone with nine TDs, while opponents were 4-for-4 (three touchdowns, one field goal).
… UAB scored 21 points, gaining 336 yards on 77 plays. In the first half, the Blazers ran 38 plays for 163 yards and scored 14 points to trail 28-14. Last week, Georgia blanked South Carolina in the second half after allowing 14 points in the first half. In Georgia’s first two games this year, it carried a shutout to the fourth quarter in wins over UT Martin and Ball State. UAB got the second-half kickoff and went three-and-out, losing two yards, and punted.
… Leading tacklers were senior Dan Jackson with six, including a forced fumble, and redshirt sophomore Xavian Sorey with a career-high six. Senior defensive lineman Warren Brinson registered his first sack of the year and third of his career.
… With Saturday’s win, Georgia extended its school record for consecutive victories to 21. The streak began during the 2021 season (Dec. 31) when the Bulldogs beat No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in a CFP semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl.
… The Bulldogs extended their school record for consecutive regular season wins to 31, which leads all of FBS, and is the second-longest active streak in the NCAA behind Division III program Mount Union (57 straight). This Georgia streak began during the 2020 season with a 31-24 win over Mississippi State on Nov. 21.
… Georgia now has won 22 consecutive home games, which ranks second in school history behind a 24-game home winning streak from 1980-83. The current home streak began with a 21-0 shutout of Kentucky on Oct. 19, 2019.
… Saturday marked the 100th game as head coach for Smart, and he is now 85-15. The .850 winning percentage is the best over the first 100 games at one school of any coach in SEC history.
… UAB recovered a fumble on a punt return at the UGA 36. It was Georgia’s first lost fumble of the year and led to a touchdown. The Bulldogs also lost a fumble on a kickoff with two seconds left in the first half. It did not lead to any points. Opponents now have scored six points off three turnovers this season.
… Senior Daijun Edwards (running back), Bowers, Chaz Chambliss (OLB), and sophomore Malaki Starks (S) served as the game captains. UAB won the toss and elected to defer the football until the second half.
… There were two first-time starters in redshirt sophomore Dylan Fairchild (left guard) and senior Warren Brinson (defensive line). Junior center Sedrick Van Pran made his team-leading 34th career start, while junior wide receiver Dominic Lovett made his first start at Georgia and his 13th overall.