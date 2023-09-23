It appears that defensive end Mykel Williams will be back on the field sooner rather than later after missing Saturday night’s 49-21 win over UAB.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, the sophomore missed the game because he was “sick,” but expects him to play next week against Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS).

“Yeah, he’s sick. I hope to get him back next week,” Smart said after the game. “I hate it for him, because he’s a really good player, but he wasn’t able to play. We expect him to be back next week.”

Williams was replaced by Tramel Walthour.

In other injury news:

…Safety Javon Bullard (ankle) missed his second straight game. Dan Jackson started in his place.

…Running back Kendall Milton (knee) did not dress out. According to Smart, Milton had not progressed enough as a game-time decision.

…Running back Roderick Robinson (ankle) wore a boot on his left foot and did not play.

…Tight end Lawson Luckie (ankle) dressed out for the first time this year, but did not play.

…Tight end Pearce Spurlin III (AC sprain) did not dress out.

…Marvin Jones II, who missed last week with an illness, dressed out and played.

…Wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) missed his fourth straight game. Smart did say that McConkey was able to do some running in practice last week, albeit in a black jersey.

…Offensive lineman Austin Blaske (knee) dressed out, but did not play.

…Wide receiver Cole Speer did not dress out.

…Freshman safety Chris Peal (turf toe) dressed out for the first time this year.

…Linebacker E.J. Lightsey did not dress out.

…Wide receiver DeNylon Morrissette did not dress out.