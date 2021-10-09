Postgame News and Notes

AUBURN, Ala. – Saturday’s 34-10 win over No. 18 Auburn did not come without a price for the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.

What was already a long injury list grew by a couple of key names.

The Bulldogs lost left tackle Jamaree Salyer to a right ankle injury in the first half. Starting safety Christopher Smith went down in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Neither player was able to return. According to head coach Kirby Smart, he probably won’t have an idea of their status until sometime next week.

“At times, (Smith) thought he could come back in. He put his pads back on, he took them off. So, it’s a shoulder injury; we don’t know if he’ll be back yet or not. We probably won’t know till mid-week,” Smart said. “Salyer thought he could play on it. It’s his ankle, but we felt Broderick (Jones) was playing well. Again, I don’t know. We’ll probably have to see those guys Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There’s no definite. We’ve got a lot of guys out. Just look down the list. We’ve got a lot of guys today who didn't play.”

With Smith out, redshirt sophomore Dan Jackson saw extensive time at safety. Jones replaced Salyer at left tackle.

Unfortunately, Georgia’s injury list is a lot deeper than that.

Three other Bulldogs who traveled—running back Kenny McIntosh (tight hamstring), wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle), and Jermaine Burton (groin) did not play.

Rosemy-Jacksaint and Burton joined a list of injured wide receivers that also includes Dominick Blaylock (hamstring) and Arian Smith (knee contusion). Both Blaylock and Smith traveled to Auburn.

Smart also confirmed the news UGASports broke earlier on Saturday that cornerback Ameer Speed suffered an undisclosed injury and is expected to miss two weeks.

With those injuries added to a list that includes quarterback JT Daniels (lat), George Pickens (knee), linebacker Trezman Marshall (knee), and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, it’s easy to see Smart’s concern.

Daniels traveled and dressed out for the Auburn game.

“I told you we were more beat up coming into it, and we’re probably more beat up coming out,” Smart said. “I’m proud of the way the guys competed, man. It was just a lot of toughness.”

The Bulldogs did get Tykee Smith back for the first time this year and he saw a handful of reps at Star and special teams.

“Tykee’s getting better. Like he’s almost there, but he plays the same spot as (Latavious) Brini. He’s got to out-perform Brini; he’s got to play there to get in a rotation. And that’s a good competition. But moving forward, we’ll probably have to get some more reps for those guys at safety as well,” Smart said. “The good thing is, we’ve been coaching those guys to be position-diverse. They can play star and safety. We’re hurting at corner, too. Between Ameer Speed, Jermaine Burton, Jamaree Salyer, all those guys—Kenny McIntosh—it’s just a long list.

Smart was asked if fans should be concerned with the Bulldogs’ injury situation as it stands today.

“They take what they have and what they have healthy, and they go. These aren't injuries that are occurring because we're banging in practice. That's not the case. Some of these are soft-tissue injuries.”