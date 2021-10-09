Postgame News and Notes
Smart goes in-depth on injuries, level of concern
AUBURN, Ala. – Saturday’s 34-10 win over No. 18 Auburn did not come without a price for the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.
What was already a long injury list grew by a couple of key names.
The Bulldogs lost left tackle Jamaree Salyer to a right ankle injury in the first half. Starting safety Christopher Smith went down in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.
Neither player was able to return. According to head coach Kirby Smart, he probably won’t have an idea of their status until sometime next week.
“At times, (Smith) thought he could come back in. He put his pads back on, he took them off. So, it’s a shoulder injury; we don’t know if he’ll be back yet or not. We probably won’t know till mid-week,” Smart said. “Salyer thought he could play on it. It’s his ankle, but we felt Broderick (Jones) was playing well. Again, I don’t know. We’ll probably have to see those guys Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There’s no definite. We’ve got a lot of guys out. Just look down the list. We’ve got a lot of guys today who didn't play.”
With Smith out, redshirt sophomore Dan Jackson saw extensive time at safety. Jones replaced Salyer at left tackle.
Unfortunately, Georgia’s injury list is a lot deeper than that.
Three other Bulldogs who traveled—running back Kenny McIntosh (tight hamstring), wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle), and Jermaine Burton (groin) did not play.
Rosemy-Jacksaint and Burton joined a list of injured wide receivers that also includes Dominick Blaylock (hamstring) and Arian Smith (knee contusion). Both Blaylock and Smith traveled to Auburn.
Smart also confirmed the news UGASports broke earlier on Saturday that cornerback Ameer Speed suffered an undisclosed injury and is expected to miss two weeks.
With those injuries added to a list that includes quarterback JT Daniels (lat), George Pickens (knee), linebacker Trezman Marshall (knee), and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, it’s easy to see Smart’s concern.
Daniels traveled and dressed out for the Auburn game.
“I told you we were more beat up coming into it, and we’re probably more beat up coming out,” Smart said. “I’m proud of the way the guys competed, man. It was just a lot of toughness.”
The Bulldogs did get Tykee Smith back for the first time this year and he saw a handful of reps at Star and special teams.
“Tykee’s getting better. Like he’s almost there, but he plays the same spot as (Latavious) Brini. He’s got to out-perform Brini; he’s got to play there to get in a rotation. And that’s a good competition. But moving forward, we’ll probably have to get some more reps for those guys at safety as well,” Smart said. “The good thing is, we’ve been coaching those guys to be position-diverse. They can play star and safety. We’re hurting at corner, too. Between Ameer Speed, Jermaine Burton, Jamaree Salyer, all those guys—Kenny McIntosh—it’s just a long list.
Smart was asked if fans should be concerned with the Bulldogs’ injury situation as it stands today.
“They take what they have and what they have healthy, and they go. These aren't injuries that are occurring because we're banging in practice. That's not the case. Some of these are soft-tissue injuries.”
Monday's targeting call is his second in as many years against Georgia
Auburn safety Smoke Monday’s targeting call in the second quarter was obviously a huge mistake for the Tigers. It was also his second targeting penalty in as many years against the Bulldogs.
On the play, Stetson Bennett rolled right, only to be met by Monday, who led with his helmet, drilling the Bulldog quarterback.
Bennett bounced right back up, and on the next play, Zamir White plunged in from the 1-yard line for a 17-3 lead.
Brini with key breakup right before half
Credit Brini for keeping the stopping a tocuhdown.
After an offside penalty on a field goal attempt moved the football to the Georgia 4-yard line, the Tigers decided to take away the sure field goal points and go for a touchdown.
Thanks to Brini, that did not happen.
Quarterback Bo Nix tried to zip the ball to Ze’Vian Capers, only for Brini to stick in his hand and knock the ball away.
Georgia was then able to run out the first-half clock and go into the locker room up 17-3.
This and that
… Georgia posted a 34-10 road win over No. 18 Auburn, which came in averaging 40 points per game. Georgia came in leading the nation in scoring defense. The Bulldogs now have given up just 33 points on the year, the lowest six-game total since 1935 when they allowed 24.
… Georgia's leading tackler was walk-on Dan Jackson with six. Auburn became the first team to hold a lead on Georgia this season, when it made a 24-yard field goal on its opening drive. Auburn failed to score on its next six drives of the first half, as it ended with an interception, four punts, and a turnover on downs. Redshirt sophomore Zion Logue collected his first career sack, a loss of 9 yards, while junior Travon Walker had the other sack in the first half to give him two for the year. Junior Quay Walker picked up his first sack of the year in the second half, while Robert Beal and Jalen Carter split a sack. Auburn scored only the second touchdown on Georgia's defense as Tank Bigsby ran in from 4 yards out to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 24-10 in the third quarter. It represented the first points the Bulldogs have allowed in the third quarter this year.
… Bennett improved to 7-2 as a starter, including 3-0 this season. He got the nod in place of the injured Daniels and finished 14-for-21 for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He went 9-for-13 for 144 yards and one touchdown in the first half to build a 17-3 edge. In the second half, Bennett fired a 60-yard touchdown strike to Ladd McConkey for a 24-3 lead in the third quarter. Bennett also rushed for a career-high 41 yards, including a career-high 30-yard scamper.
… With the 34-10 win over No. 18 Auburn, Georgia is now 22-11 versus top 25 teams under Smart, which includes a 3-0 record to date this year. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 239-33 this season, including 133-10 in their last three SEC games.
… Georgia now has a 62-56-8 edge all-time against Auburn, including winning 10 out of the past 12 meetings and 17 of the past 21. Saturday's 126th meeting makes the series the second-most played active one in NCAA FBS history. The Bulldogs are 6-1 against Auburn under Smart. Georgia returns to action next Saturday at home against No. 16 Kentucky. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. (CBS).
… Georgia finished with 201 rushing yards after tallying just 36 in the first half. Senior Zamir White led the team with 18 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 1-yard rushing score and added another on a 10-yard run to give him a team-leading six rushing scores this season with 20 for his career.
… McConkey had a 60-yard touchdown reception and finished with five catches for 135 yards. The touchdown reception and total yardage were career highs. True freshman Adonai Mitchell (2 receptions, 10 yards) posted his second receiving touchdown, a three-yarder, to give Georgia a 17-3 edge in the second quarter. Sophomore tight end Darnell Washington, who missed the first four games due to a foot injury, notched his first catch of the season, a 25-yarder.
… Georgia scored three points off one interception, while the Tigers did not force any turnovers. Junior Nakobe Dean notched his first career interception, getting it at the Auburn 26. It was the eighth pick of the season for the Bulldogs. It led to a 23-yard field goal and a 3-3 game with 2:55 left in the first quarter.
… Senior punter Jake Camarda finished with three punts for a 45.7 average.
… Junior Jack Podlesny was 4-for-4 on PATs plus was 2-for-3 on field goals (made from 21 and 23, missed from 43). He is 9-for-12 on field goal attempts this season and 30-for-30 in PATs.